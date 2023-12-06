Johnson: I shouldn’t have shaken hands with hospital patients in March 2020

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Johnson: I shouldn’t have shaken hands with hospital patients in March 2020

By Press Association
Boris Johnson during a visit to a hospital during the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Boris Johnson during a visit to a hospital during the pandemic (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson has admitted he should not have shaken hands with patients during a hospital visit during the early days of the pandemic.

Giving evidence to the official UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday, he conceded he should have been more “precautionary” at the time.

At a press conference in early March 2020, the then-prime minister boasted that he was continuing to greet people with a handshake.

“I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients. And I shook hands with everybody you’ll be pleased to know,” he told the presser.

Mr Johnson acknowledged this was a mistake when lead counsel to the inquiry Hugo Keith KC asked him about shaking hands with Covid patients at the Royal Free Hospital in north London on March 1 2020.

The former premier told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry: “I shouldn’t have done that, in retrospect, and I should have been more precautionary – but I wanted to be encouraging to people.”

He indicated he was not aware of official advice advising against such greetings.

That is despite No 10’s scientific advisers having urged his government to issue a public message against shaking hands on the same day of his March 3 press conference.

Mr Johnson still made a point of shaking hands with TV presenter Phillip Schofield and others days later.

Weeks later, the then-prime minister was struck down by coronavirus.