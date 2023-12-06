AI could pose new risks to UK financial stability, Bank of England warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AI could pose new risks to UK financial stability, Bank of England warns

By Press Association
The Bank of England is reviewing how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is being used in financial services (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Bank of England is reviewing how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning is being used in financial services, as governor Andrew Bailey admitted the technology must be embraced “with our eyes open”.

The Bank’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) revealed it is looking more closely into whether the wider adoption of AI poses risks to financial stability in the UK.

AI and machine learning has been used by financial firms for at least a decade, such as to detect fraud and money laundering.

But adoption of the technology has become more widespread and its usage more varied.

This could pose “system-wide financial stability risks”, such as increasing cyber-risks or leading to more “herding” mentality, meaning when financial decisions are influenced by group behaviour, the FPC found.

“Given the rapid pace of innovation and potentially widespread use cases, the impact of AI and machine learning on financial stability needed careful monitoring and consideration,” the committee said.

The FPC is set to delve deeper into the possible risks to UK financial stability next year.

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, said it has to embrace AI “with our eyes open”.

“It is something that I think we have to embrace. It is a very important development, it has quite profound implications potentially for economic growth, productivity, and how economies are shaped going forward.

“The moral of the story is if you’re a firm using AI you have to understand the tool you are using, that is a critical thing.”

Firms are commonly using machine learning but are more in the “exploring stage” with generative AI, which refers to complex data models which can create something completely new.

“AI has tremendous potential as well, we mustn’t describe it entirely as a bag of risks,” Mr Bailey added.

The Bank, alongside financial regulators, are due to publish a consultation paper this month on the risks associated with “critical third parties”, referring to firms that provide data and AI models.