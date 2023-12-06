Campaigners criticise ‘meaningless’ biodiversity strategy from Government

The Scottish Government’s biodiversity strategy has been branded “meaningless” and a “paper exercise in delay” by marine conservation campaigners.

With ministers having launched a consultation on the strategy in September, the coalition group Our Seas insisted the plans are “already years too late”.

The draft strategy sets out for Scotland to have “restored and regenerated biodiversity across the country by 2045”.

But Our Seas, a coalition of more than 130 community, fishing, recreational and environmental groups, accused ministers of continuing to delay measures that would protect and aid the recovery of marine habitats.

Hayley Wolcott, co-ordinator of the Our Seas coalition, said: “Although this ‘biodiversity strategy’ is calling for transformative change across Scotland, in reality many of the proposals are just kicking the can so far down the road that the strategy is meaningless.

“Delaying protection of Scotland’s seabed habitats or fish nursery grounds by 2025 or 2028 is already years too late. The Government has already failed similar deadlines that were set for 2020.

“The strategy should be urgently addressing the root causes of biodiversity loss and environmental decline, not another paper exercise in delay.

“In a climate and biodiversity crisis, our seas need meaningful action, not more political stalling and broken promises.”

Our Seas argued delaying action could impact not just on Scotland’s fishing and coastal communities, but also on climate change – noting some seabed habitats, such as seagrass, can store carbon.

An estimated 84,000 tonnes of organic carbon can be effectively “buried” in Scotland’s sea lochs each year as a result, the group said.

There are already several outstanding commitments regarding our marine environment and fisheries that @scotgov is failing to meet. Sustainability must be at the heart of a resilient marine sector. https://t.co/OIQ4FU4kGc — Our Seas (@ourseas_scot) November 22, 2023

Ailsa McLellan, from Our Seas coalition member group Seawilding, said: “Scotland’s seabed habitats store more carbon than all of its terrestrial soils, peat, and forestry combined.

“These marine habitats are at risk from poorly managed trawl and dredge fisheries. How can the Scottish Government claim to be international leaders in climate action while failing to protect our greatest carbon sink?”

Bally Philp, national co-ordinator for the Scottish Creel Fishermen’s Federation, said ministers have already “failed to deliver” on several commitments made regarding the marine environment.

He said: “They had a legal obligation to ensure that the majority of our seabed is in healthy environmental condition by 2020, yet nearly four years later the integrity of our seabeds remains in decline.”

The consultation on the draft strategy is open until the end of the year, and Our Seas is calling for limits to be introduced on “bottom-towed fishing”, where trawling equipment is dragged along the seabed.

It also wants to see effective vessel tracking systems introduced for all boats, and boats with a low environmental impact given preferential access to fishing opportunities.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.