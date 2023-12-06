Significant investment required to upgrade electrical grid, says Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Significant investment required to upgrade electrical grid, says Yousaf

By Press Association
Concerns have been raised about the capacity of the power grid in Scotland (PA)
Concerns have been raised about the capacity of the power grid in Scotland (PA)

The First Minister has said there will need to be “significant investment” to upgrade the electrical grid in the coming years as the country looks to move towards renewables.

Concerns have been raised about the capacity of the grid in Scotland, with the number of renewable energy projects north of the border increasing.

Humza Yousaf – who this week returned from a trip to the Cop28 climate summit in Dubai – co-chaired the first Scottish Energy Advisory Board (SEAB) on Wednesday at the University of Strathclyde.

Speaking after the meeting, he said the grid must not be a “barrier to net zero” and investment should “proceed at pace”.

He said: “Scotland is at a pivotal point in the energy transition, and although we have already made great strides towards net zero, there is still more to do to maximise our enormous renewables potential as we make the move away from fossil fuels.

“As we do so, we must ensure that transition is fair and just for the communities and workers who depend on our energy sector.

Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf co-chaired the meeting (PA)

“It is clear that significant investment is needed to ensure the grid does not become a barrier to net zero – grid investment must proceed at the pace and scale required to enable the full use of current and future renewables capacity through projects like ScotWind.

“While we welcome recent developments from the UK Government on electricity infrastructure, the Scottish Government must be involved closely as plans develop to ensure they deliver on the promise to speed up the connections process, upgrade the grid, and provide lasting benefits for communities.

“Realising the vision of our draft Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan will deliver affordable, secure and clean energy, and benefit communities across Scotland by providing high-quality jobs and economic opportunities.

“The views of those consulted – including across the energy sector, and those with whom I met today – are vitally important, we are taking the time needed to respond to the views they have expressed.”

Professor Sir Jim McDonald, another co-chair of the group, said the SEAB “plays an important role in facilitating discussions between Government, industry, business leaders and academia on the opportunities and challenges in Scotland’s energy sector”.

He added: “The common mission of SEAB members is to agree priorities, actions and the joint investments required to build a low carbon economy that not only ensures energy security but seeks to create the net zero pathway to create jobs, drive Scotland’s economy and boost prosperity.

“I look forward to working closely with the First Minister and our SEAB members as the Scottish Government develops its Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan ahead of its publication next summer.”