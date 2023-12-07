Nursing degree student numbers fall for second year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Nursing degree student numbers fall for second year

By Press Association
Acceptances to study nursing at university in Scotland have declined for the second year (Jeff Moore/PA)
Acceptances to study nursing at university in Scotland have declined for the second year (Jeff Moore/PA)

Nursing courses at Scottish universities have not been filled for the second year running, Ucas figures show as acceptance numbers fell 11%.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned students need better financial support to help them pursue a career in the profession.

It comes after data published on Thursday showed 3,520 people were accepted to study nursing across Scottish universities in 2023.

The Scottish Government’s target is for 4,536 students to be pre-registered on to nursing courses, but the target has been missed for two consecutive years – meaning there is a shortfall of around 800 qualified nurses, the union said.

Meanwhile, the figures show more than 3,700 vacancies exist in the profession across NHS Scotland and 65% of adult care homes report nursing vacancies.

Responding to the data, the RCN has urged ministers to conduct a regular review of the level of support available to nursing students to make sure it rises in accordance with the cost of living.

The professional body has also said a clinical placement process should be established to allow students to claim during placements and remove barriers which could result in students falling into financial hardship.

Eileen McKenna, RCN Scotland associate director, said the data is “extremely worrying”.

She added: “Scotland doesn’t have the nursing workforce it needs today and the failure to fill university places means the future is looking even more challenging.

“Nursing is a fantastic career choice, full of variety and opportunity. It’s a hugely diverse profession attracting people of all ages and from all walks of life, often as a second career. However, being a nurse should not be at the expense of your personal wellbeing and financial security.

“The Scottish Government must demonstrate that nursing is a valued career worth pursuing. They need to ensure that current and future nursing students get improved financial support to allow them to prioritise their education without falling into financial hardship.

“The ministerial nursing and midwifery taskforce is looking at the issues behind the nursing workforce challenges and will be proposing actions to address these. These actions must be backed by the financial resources to deliver change and ensure nursing is positioned as a career of choice.”

In 2022, 3,850 students were accepted on to a nursing course in Scotland.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.