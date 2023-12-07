‘Tory crisis’ – Papers react to Robert Jenrick stepping down over Rwanda policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Tory crisis’ – Papers react to Robert Jenrick stepping down over Rwanda policy

By Press Association
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick (Yui Mok/PA)
Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick (Yui Mok/PA)

Several papers believe Robert Jenrick’s resignation as immigration minister over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy will only serve to bolster Labour’s election chances.

On Wednesday, Mr Jenrick told the Prime Minister that his draft Bill aimed at stopping small boat crossings “does not go far enough” and is a “triumph of hope over experience”.

Mr Sunak’s long-term political ally argued that he had to quit because he has “such strong disagreements” with his approach to immigration.

Here is how the nation’s papers reacted to Mr Jenrick’s resignation:

The Daily Mail takes a swipe at Mr Jenrick’s actions, as well as the wider Conservative party, questioning how MPs do not “understand how sick the public are of their endless self-indulgent posturing?”

The paper says: “The only person their histrionics help is Keir Starmer, the ocean-going dud who too many Tory MPs seem hellbent on making look statesman-like and electable.”

In an editorial, the Daily Express says Mr Jenrick’s departure will “embolden Mr Sunak’s critics within the party who also, of course, include former home secretary Suella Braverman”.

The paper adds that it is “essential to make it clear that people who come here illegally will not be allowed to stay, which is what the Rwanda plan should achieve”.

“We can only hope that his critics are proved wrong and the new legislation is sufficient to the task,” the Express concludes.

Editorial comment from the Daily Telegraph argues Mr Jenrick’s departure has created a “Tory crisis”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The paper says: “This has become a high-stakes political gamble for Mr Sunak, whose ability to manage the parliamentary party with so many MPs stepping down has become more difficult.”

And The Sun says Mr Sunak has “walked a tightrope drafting a radical new law to make the Rwanda deal a reality”, but warns: “Stand by for a bloodbath in Parliament. Labour loathe the Bill.

“They like open borders and detest deterrents. But a deterrent is what’s needed.

“As for those Tories who think they have the luxury of some new rebellion, they’re hammering nails in their own party’s coffin.”