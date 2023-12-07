Partygate: Boris Johnson said ‘we will get through it and come out on top’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partygate: Boris Johnson said ‘we will get through it and come out on top’

By Press Association
Boris Johnson was questioned on the partygate revelations during a second day of questioning at the Covid inquiry module two hearings (Cabinet Office/PA)
Boris Johnson said the Government must “smash on” and would “come out on top” in messages to his Cabinet Secretary as revelations of pandemic partying in Downing Street emerged.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry was shown a WhatsApp exchange between the then-prime minister and his top civil servant Simon Case, who described the situation as “a bit grim.”

Counsel Hugo Keith said the messages, dated December 17 2021, were sent “around that time of the revelation of the partying in Downing Street”.

Mr Johnson wrote: “I am really sorry this thing is now causing you any kind of grief at all.

“The whole business is insane.

“We will get through it and come out on top.”

Mr Case replied: “Thanks PM. It is a bit grim, but hopefully it will pass and I can get on with the real job I am supposed to do for you!”

Mr Johnson replied: “In retrospect we all should have told people – above all Lee Cain – to think about their behaviour in number ten and how it would look. But now we must smash on.”

Mr Cain was the No 10 communications director during the pandemic.

The first reports emerged towards the end of 2021 about parties, followed by a series of denials from Mr Johnson, Downing Street and Cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case during a regional had a WhatsApp conversation when news emerged of so-called partygate (Oli Scarff/PA)
On December 1 2021, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer asked Mr Johnson why a Christmas party was thrown in Downing Street when millions of people were locked down.

“All guidance was followed completely in No 10,” Mr Johnson insisted at the time.

In April 2022, a No 10 spokeswoman confirmed Mr Johnson and then-chancellor Rishi Sunak would be fined for breaches of Covid regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.