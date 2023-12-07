I’m absolutely haunted by death threat, Labour MP tells Commons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

I’m absolutely haunted by death threat, Labour MP tells Commons

By Press Association
Barry Sheerman told the Commons of the impact receiving a death threat has had on him (PA)
Barry Sheerman told the Commons of the impact receiving a death threat has had on him (PA)

A Labour MP says a death threat has left him feeling “absolutely haunted”, telling the Commons: “My home is now a fortress.”

Barry Sheerman said his experience over the last 18 months has made him feel “frightened” to stand close to railway station platforms and caused him to “look behind me all the time”.

The Huddersfield MP said everything possible physically has been done to support him, although he suggested more help should be available on the mental health impact of such an experience.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt pledged to raise his concerns with the House authorities, adding: “We’ll see what more we can do to support members in this.”

Speaking at business questions, Mr Sheerman described himself as “pretty robust” and “quite resilient” before telling the Commons: “About 18 months ago I had a death threat from a gentleman who said he was coming to London to kill me.

“Over these last 18 months this has absolutely haunted me. My home is now a fortress, my office is well protected and everything physically has been done to support, but there’s very little support – or not enough support – when a member gets into this sort of situation.

“The gentleman that was coming to do nasty things to me was sectioned. But when he came out of the mental hospital, all I was told by the administration was he was ‘out and he knows where you live’.

“I have to say this has been 18 months, dreadful, personal, stressful time, and if it hadn’t been for my family and friends’ support I don’t think I would have got through it.

“But I have experienced it first-hand, to be frightened to stand close to the railway station platform or on the Tube, to look behind me all the time.

“My mental health – I’m a robust individual – has been very much put in stress, but this shouldn’t happen to members of this House.”

Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt vowed to look further into the issue with House authorities (PA)

Mr Sheerman appealed to Ms Mordaunt to look at the support available to MPs, adding: “I think every member deserves better.”

Ms Mordaunt thanked Mr Sheerman for his comments and pointed to work done by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the House authorities to support MPs.

She said: “He is absolutely right to get on record that this has a toll on an individual’s wellbeing and resilience and mental health.

“It is a terrible thing to have to endure and, of course, MPs endure these things not just about harm to themselves but also their families, children and their staff, and that is a very great weight to carry.”

Ms Mordaunt then offered assurances that she will look further into the issue with the House authorities.