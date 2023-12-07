Rishi Sunak now almost as unpopular as Conservative Party, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak now almost as unpopular as Conservative Party, poll finds

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has seen his polling numbers decline sharply this year (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak is now almost as unpopular as his party after a year of deteriorating polling numbers.

Having entered Downing Street considerably more popular than the wider Conservative Party, 52% of voters now say they have an unfavourable view of the Prime Minister, according to a poll published by Ipsos UK on Thursday.

At the start of the year, 39% of voters told Ipsos they had an unfavourable view of Mr Sunak, compared to 51% saying the same about the Conservative Party.

POLITICS Rwanda
(PA Graphics)

The figure for the wider party has barely changed, rising slightly to 54% in November, while Mr Sunak’s favourability rating has collapsed.

Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said: “In January, Rishi Sunak held a net favourability rating of minus 9 whilst the Conservative Party stood at minus 26. Today Mr Sunak’s stands at minus 28 and the Conservative Party minus 33.

“A year of public concern about the cost of living, NHS and immigration now means Mr Sunak is almost as unpopular as the party he leads as he grapples with how to turn their collective fortune around in 2024.”

The news comes as Mr Sunak seeks to assert his authority over a party divided over the issue of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda and faces questions about whether failing to pass new legislation on the policy would spell the end of his premiership.

Thursday’s Ipsos poll found just 21% of people now say they have a favourable view of the Conservative Party, putting it fourth behind Labour, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Sunak’s personal ratings give him the lowest net score of the 10 frontline politicians Ipsos asked voters about.

Some 30% of people said they had a favourable view of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, while his deputy Angela Rayner had a favourability score of 27%.

Among 2019 Conservative voters, less than half said they had a favourable view of the Prime Minister while 32% said they had a negative view of him.

The Ipsos poll was conducted between November 24 and 27, and surveyed 1,066 British adults.