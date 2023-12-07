Home Office spent more than £2.1 million defending Rwanda plan in courts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Office spent more than £2.1 million defending Rwanda plan in courts

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks during a press conference with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta after the signing of a new treaty in the capital Kigali (PA)
Home Secretary James Cleverly speaks during a press conference with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta after the signing of a new treaty in the capital Kigali (PA)

The Home Office has spent more than £2.1 million so far fighting legal challenges to the Government’s Rwanda plan.

The department ran up a bill for more than £1 million as it defended the deal in the initial stage of the court battle.

And the Supreme Court case, which the Government lost last month after five of the UK’s most senior justices ruled the policy was unlawful, cost almost £300,000 in legal fees, according to figures released under freedom of information (FOI) laws.

“As of 30 November 2023, the total amount spent on legal challenges against the Rwanda policy is £2,137,045.70,” a Home Office document obtained and published by journalist Peter Geoghegan on his substack Democracy For Sale said.

The FOI response said the Home Office spent:

– £1,085,146.86 at the High Court;

– £276,317.20 at the Court of Appeal; and

– £299,969.52 at the Supreme Court.

There were also remaining Government Legal Division costs of £475,612.12.

It comes a week after several MPs expressed their exasperation at the lack of detail being provided by the Home Office’s permanent secretary Sir Matthew Rycroft under questioning.

He told the Commons Home Affairs Committee he did not know how much the Government’s legal battle over the deal cost and would provide the information at a later date.

It came amid a series of exchanges on various subjects where Sir Matthew and his second-in-command Simon Ridley were unable to answer questions, prompting committee chairwoman Dame Diana to ask: “Do we have any figures about anything?”

Committee member and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party Lee Anderson later added: “I find this absolutely staggering that the big boss hasn’t got a clue, not just on this question, but nearly every other question we’ve asked today.”

Meanwhile, lawyers have said Rishi Sunak’s latest proposed legislation, introduced to Parliament on Thursday in a bid to quell concerns raised in the Supreme Court judgment, is risking the UK’s “international reputation” and could prompt further legal challenges.

Nick Emmerson, the president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said: “The Rwanda scheme has never been the answer to tackling the asylum question. The Government is risking the UK’s international reputation and its standing in the world to deliver a plan that can, at best, be described as gestural.”

The chairman of the Bar Council, Nick Vineall KC, said: “The Bill will test the precise extent of the constitutional principle of the supremacy of Parliament, and, if passed into law, is likely to give rise to legal challenges.

“If the Government had wished to avoid legal challenges and had also had a high degree of confidence that Rwanda, in fact, is – and will continue to be – a safe place, it seems unlikely that it would have chosen to introduce a Bill in this form.”

John Gould, senior partner and public law specialist at Russell-Cooke, suggested the Bill is the “closest” Parliament has ever come to “specifically directing the courts as to how particular cases must be decided”, adding: “It reminds me of the use of Acts of Attainder in the time of Charles I 400 years ago, in which Parliament simply declared people guilty and subject to execution and the confiscation of all their property.”

He said the terms of the Bill are “unusually clear, specific and relatively simple”, adding: “If it is enacted in this form, I think it is very likely that the courts will have to comply with it. There may, however, be other grounds of challenge which this Bill doesn’t address.”

Human rights groups urged Parliament to reject the Bill.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “It breaches international law, plain and simple”, while Liberty’s interim director Akiko Hart described the move as “nothing short of constitutional vandalism”, adding: “This Bill will make it nearly impossible for the courts to do their job and to scrutinise the actions of the Government, and it will put refugees’ lives and livelihoods at risk.”

Home Secretary James Cleverly said the Government is taking “crucial steps forward” to respond to the Supreme Court’s findings, which “recognised that changes could be delivered to make this landmark partnership work”, and called on Parliament to make sure the legislation is passed “as soon as possible”.