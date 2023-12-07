Undecided whether new income rules will apply to family visa renewals – No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Undecided whether new income rules will apply to family visa renewals – No 10

By Press Association
A No 10 spokeswoman suggested it has not yet been decided whether visa renewals will be affected by new rules (PA)
People with a foreign family member already settled in the UK face further uncertainty as Downing Street backtracked on its statement that new minimum income rules will apply when existing visas come up for renewal.

A package of measures unveiled this week aimed at curbing migration figures included a sharp increase from £18,600 to £38,700 in the minimum Britons must earn if they want to bring foreign family members to the UK.

No 10 previously said that the new threshold will also apply when families already in the country seek to extend their visa.

“People always have a set length of time for their visa and will be aware that at the conclusion of that visa time, they don’t have a guarantee that (they can) remain in the country,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

The policy has proved controversial as it threatens to tear UK migrant families apart.

However, on Thursday, a No 10 spokeswoman rowed back on the statement, suggesting it has not yet been decided whether visa renewals will be affected.

“There is work that’s currently ongoing looking at how it will apply to those renewing their visas and we’ll update and confirm more details in due course,” she told reporters.

She said the Government is “extremely mindful” that families already in the UK whose visas will expire are anxious about the prospect of being uprooted if they earn less than £38,700 — a figure well above the national median gross annual salary of £34,963.

Asked whether the policy was announced before details were hashed out, she said: “No. I think when it comes to renewals, that is something that we are working through in terms of how that will apply for people when they come to renew.

“Obviously, they’ve not come to that point, but we’re also very mindful that people want clarity ahead of coming to a point of renewal and we’re working to set out the details for them.”