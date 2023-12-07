Scottish cabinet discusses budget ‘options’ at second meeting of the week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish cabinet discusses budget ‘options’ at second meeting of the week

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf charied his second cabinet meeting of the week to discuss the upcoming Scottish budget. (Russell Cheyne/PA)

Humza Yousaf and his cabinet met to discuss “options” for the upcoming Scottish budget as tax and spending plans for the next financial year are not yet finalised.

With the Scottish Government said to be facing a £1 billion funding gap and SNP ministers having branded the UK Chancellor’s recent autumn statement as the “worst case scenario”, the First Minister took the unusual step of convening the second cabinet meeting of the week.

The Scottish cabinet usually meets on Tuesday mornings, with this followed by another meeting on Thursday evening.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said afterwards the meeting took place as “additional time to look at options was required”.

Deputy First Minister and Scottish Finance Secretary will set out the budget for 2024-25 on December 19 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who is also the Scottish Finance Secretary, is due to unveil the tax and spending plans for next year to MSPs on December 19.

While the budget will include a freeze in council tax for all Scots, no details have yet been revealed of how much money will be given to councils to compensate them for the freeze.

For its part, the local government body Cosla has warned of a risk of possible bankruptcy for authorities if more money is not allocated to them.

With the SNP relying on support from Green MSPs, who they have a powersharing deal with at Holyrood, Green co-leaders and Scottish Government ministers Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater were present at Thursday evening’s cabinet meeting.

Talks on the budget will continue in the coming days as plans are finalised.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said afterwards: “Cabinet met this evening and discussed the 2024-25 Scottish Budget in the wake of the UK Government’s autumn statement.”

While the autumn statemnt will see the Scottish Government receive £545 million over two years, Holyrood ministers have complained that they will receive less than £11 million this year in extra cash for the NHS.

The spokesperson said: “Additional time to look at options was required after ministers described this budget as the most challenging to be delivered since the Scottish Parliament was established in 1999, following a ‘worst case scenario’ UK Government autumn statement, reflecting the UK’s post-Brexit economic circumstances.

“The independent Institute for Fiscal Studies has said the autumn statement will be ‘more painful’ for public services than the previous period of spending cuts in the UK, and this is the difficult context in which ministers are making budget decisions, as is also the case for the devolved Welsh Government.

“Discussions will continue as the detail of the budget is finalised.”