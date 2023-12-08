Nearly half of Scots supportive towards human rights, poll finds

A poll has suggested there is increasing support for human rights, with nearly half of Scots saying they are supportive towards them.

A YouGov survey conducted earlier this year found 48% said they are supportive of human rights, while 30% are conflicted about them, 13% are disengaged and 10% are opposed.

The “supportive” figure is up from 42% in 2017, when the polling was last conducted for the Scottish Human Rights Commission.

YouGov surveyed 1,401 Scottish adults online between January 17 and 26.

The polling also found an increase in concern from people about experiencing fewer human rights in Scotland, with 60% “worried”, compared to 52% in 2017.

Meanwhile, fewer Scots know who to contact about a human rights issue now (22%) than in 2017 (27%).

The Scottish Human Rights Commission is a statutory institution set up to monitor how human rights are being upheld and experienced.

Jan Savage, executive director of the commission, said: “Our timely new research shows a significant increase both in support for human rights, and in concern about the prospect of people experiencing fewer human rights in Scotland.

“This report helps us understand public attitudes towards human rights and gives us a more detailed picture of how public views on human rights in Scotland are evolving over time.

“It also shows that fewer people know where to go for help about their human rights. This is a concern for the commission.”

The commission will lay its next strategic plan before the Scottish Parliament early next year.