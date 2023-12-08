Nearly half of Scots supportive towards human rights, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nearly half of Scots supportive towards human rights, poll finds

By Press Association
A report will be laid before the Scottish Parliament in the new year (Jane Barlow/PA)
A poll has suggested there is increasing support for human rights, with nearly half of Scots saying they are supportive towards them.

A YouGov survey conducted earlier this year found 48% said they are supportive of human rights, while 30% are conflicted about them, 13% are disengaged and 10% are opposed.

The “supportive” figure is up from 42% in 2017, when the polling was last conducted for the Scottish Human Rights Commission.

YouGov surveyed 1,401 Scottish adults online between January 17 and 26.

The polling also found an increase in concern from people about experiencing fewer human rights in Scotland, with 60% “worried”, compared to 52% in 2017.

Meanwhile, fewer Scots know who to contact about a human rights issue now (22%) than in 2017 (27%).

The Scottish Human Rights Commission is a statutory institution set up to monitor how human rights are being upheld and experienced.

Jan Savage, executive director of the commission, said: “Our timely new research shows a significant increase both in support for human rights, and in concern about the prospect of people experiencing fewer human rights in Scotland.

“This report helps us understand public attitudes towards human rights and gives us a more detailed picture of how public views on human rights in Scotland are evolving over time.

“It also shows that fewer people know where to go for help about their human rights. This is a concern for the commission.”

The commission will lay its next strategic plan before the Scottish Parliament early next year.