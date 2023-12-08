Boris Johnson denies using ‘let the bodies pile high’ phrase during pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Boris Johnson denies using ‘let the bodies pile high’ phrase during pandemic

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves Dorland House in London after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson leaves Dorland House in London after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson has denied claims that he used the phrase “let the bodies pile high” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former prime minister dismissed as “absurd” the claim by former top aide Dominic Cummings in his 233-page witness statement to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry published after he had given verbal evidence on Thursday.

He told Lady Hallett’s probe: “I am accused — by the usual sources — of saying that I would rather ‘let the bodies pile high’ than impose another lockdown.

“As I have already said on the record, I did not say this. What makes this especially absurd is that I am supposed to have said it on 31 October 2020, when the decision to lock down had in fact already been taken.”

Mr Cummings, who has been a frequent and colourful critic of Mr Johnson since leaving Number 10, alleged that Mr Johnson said he would rather “let the bodies pile high” than hit the economy with further restrictions – a claim supported by former senior aide Lord Udny-Lister.

Protesters outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday
Protesters outside the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Thursday (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Johnson also rejected the suggestion that he considered injecting himself with Covid-19 on TV to show it did not pose a threat.

“The later suggestion that, in around March 2020, I volunteered to be injected with the virus on live TV. I reject and attach little credence to the source of that account,” he told the inquiry.

The former prime minister completed two days of at-times combative and emotional evidence on Thursday evening, leaving the inquiry centre at Dorland House in west London to jeers from protesters.

He used his evidence to insist he was not “reconciled” to Covid deaths or believed it necessary to “let it rip” in the autumn of 2020.

Mr Johnson also lashed out at some of the “absolutely absurd” characterisations of the partygate debacle which he labelled a “travesty of the truth”.