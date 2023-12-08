Second frontline squadron stood up to fly UK’s F-35 fighter jets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second frontline squadron stood up to fly UK’s F-35 fighter jets

By Press Association
The commissioning ceremony for 809 Naval Air Squadron took place at RAF Marham in King’s Lynn in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
A second frontline squadron has been stood up to fly the RAF’s F-35 Lightning stealth fighter jets.

The first of the supersonic warplanes touched down at RAF Marham in Norfolk in 2018, arriving from America where they are manufactured.

The squadron famously known as the Dambusters, 617 Squadron, was the first to be equipped with the multimillion-pound aircraft.

A second squadron, 809 Naval Air Squadron (NAS), which is known as the Immortals and has a phoenix on its crest, has now been stood up to fly the F-35 jets as well.

The squadron was originally formed in 1941 and most recently operated in 1982, flying during the Falklands War before the squadron was decommissioned in December of that year.

A parade and flypast marked the resurrection of 809 NAS at RAF Marham on Friday.

As part of the ceremony, the former Commanding Officer of 809 NAS Tim Gedge presented the incoming Commanding Officer Nick Smith with the squadron’s crest.

Air Marshal Harvey Smyth, RAF Air and Space Commander, said afterwards that the plan is to be able to “readily deploy two frontline squadrons of Lightnings at sea, up to 24 aircraft” by late 2025.

“This is about adding more capability to our combat air force,” he said.

He continued: “The Royal Air Force’s primary role is to achieve control of the air in any time of conflict.

“We’re seeing this play out quite clearly in Ukraine at the moment where neither side has been able to gain control of the air.

“Because they’ve not they’ve ended up descending into a World War One-style trench warfare, attritional warfare, and that’s mostly because neither side control the airspace above.

“It’s really underscoring the incredible importance of control of the air and a vital part of that is F-35, the fifth-generation capabilities.

“Its ability to work in a very highly-contested environment, particularly where there’s a lot of electronic warfare, and again that’s lessons we’re seeing come out of Ukraine.

“For me as the Air and Space Commander, today is an excellent moment because we’ve added more capability to the stable of Combat Air.

“A vital part of that of course is our ability to deploy in from the maritime environment as part of the Carrier Strike Group.

“It’s brilliant to see us in growth, particularly with F-35.”

Air Marshall Smyth said Russia’s “illegal invasion of Ukraine” had “reminded us in the UK of the threat from Russia under (Vladimir) Putin’s regime”.

He continued: “What’s been probably the biggest takeaway from Putin’s invasion has been how it’s had the reverse effect of what he thought it would.

“It has absolutely bolstered the alliance of Nato to the point where two new nations have joined, Finland, and soon to be Sweden.

“It has bolstered our approach as ‘one team, one fight’ and really helped us hone our interoperability and today is very key to that as 809 Squadron brings another frontline UK Lightning Squadron into the mix of our offer to Nato which is the cornerstone of security for the UK.”

He said the squadron will go on to a “pretty intensive work-up period” for much of the next year and continue to grow in size with new jets arriving and more personnel.

The Air Marshal said they will be ready to deploy on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales in 2025.