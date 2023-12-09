Blow for Sunak’s Rwanda legislation from legal assessment for Tory right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blow for Sunak’s Rwanda legislation from legal assessment for Tory right

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is battling to get Tory MPs not to rebel on his Rwanda policy (James Manning/PA)
Rishi Sunak has been dealt the fresh blow of a legal assessment for the Tory right concluding his Rwanda legislation is not fit for purpose, as the Prime Minister urged Labour not to oppose his plans.

Sir Bill Cash, who has chaired a legal examination being waited on by many in the party, has signalled that the Bill is not “sufficiently watertight” despite Mr Sunak hoping it will revive his flagship asylum plan.

Battling to keep his own Tory MPs on side, the Prime Minister urged Sir Keir Starmer to “rise above political games” and “act in the national interest” by supporting the emergency Bill.

But Conservatives from both the right and the left of the party are considering whether to oppose it in a crunch vote on Tuesday, with neither camp totally satisfied by the offering.

Labour will whip to vote against the Bill, meaning a rebellion by just 28 Tories could deliver a humiliating defeat for the Government.

Sir Keir’s party accused the Tories of “begging for our votes” to pass the legislation to help revive their £290 million Rwanda “gimmick”.

Sir Bill has chaired a so-called “star chamber” of lawyers carrying out an examination for the European Research Group of Tory MPs, but others on the right in the New Conservatives and the Common Sense groups are also awaiting the findings, expected on Monday.

The veteran Tory wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that they had been considering whether the “wording is sufficiently watertight to meet the Government’s policy objectives”.

“At present it does not,” he said. “Our report, I hope, will be helpful to the Government in deciding whether the Bill in its current form is fit for purpose or will require further amendment, even by the Government itself.”

Meanwhile, sacked home secretary Suella Braverman questioned Mr Sunak’s “rather strange claim” that going further on the Bill would have caused the £290 million deal with Rwanda to “collapse”.

She told the Sunday Telegraph: “I’ve been to Rwanda several times and I have spoken to the Rwandan government a lot. It never once raised any kind of concerns like this.”

Mrs Braverman echoed Robert Jenrick, who quit as immigration minister over the legislation, by raising concerns that it leaves ignoring temporary Rule 39 injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights which blocked last year’s flight to the Government.

“I know that our Attorney General has advised that to ignore a Rule 39 injunction would be a breach of international law, so therefore as it stands Rule 39s will block flights,” Mrs Braverman told the newspaper.

The Labour leader is also stepping up his attacks and will use a speech to accuse the Tories of being unable to govern while their warring factions are “fighting like rats in a sack”.

But Mr Sunak insisted he will take a “significant step” towards his promise to the voters that he will “stop the boats”, which he said the public cares deeply about.

He argued in a statement that the Opposition is “not fit to govern”, adding: “This week, Labour needs for once to rise above political games.

POLITICS Rwanda
(PA Graphics)

“They need for once to stop acting in their short-term interests. They need to act in the national interest.”

Labour argued that Mr Sunak is trying to shift the focus onto the Opposition was a desperate move.

“That the Prime Minister is begging for our votes proves his tired, chaotic Government cannot deliver for our country,” a party spokesman said.

Mr Sunak’s efforts to prevent his divided MPs rebelling on the legislation hit another snag when it was revealed that a legal assessment has been given it only a “50% at best” chance of success of getting removal flights off to Rwanda.

More moderate Tories from the One Nation group are concerned about telling courts they must find that the East African nation is “safe”.

While some on the right want to go further in disapplying the European Convention on Human Rights.

Would-be rebels from across the spectrum, however, may wait until a later stage to seek to amend Mr Sunak’s plans rather than deliver him a humiliating defeat this week.

Sir Keir will use a speech on the same day as the vote to argue that the Tories are “all swanning around self-importantly, in their factions”.

He is expected to say that while they are “fighting like rats in a sack” there is a “country out here that isn’t being governed”.