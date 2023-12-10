Action needed to replace old medical scanners, Labour claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Action needed to replace old medical scanners, Labour claims

By Press Association
An independent report for the NHS in England recommended scanners more than a decade old should be replaced (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Action should be taken to replace old medical scanners in Scottish hospitals, Labour has said, after finding devices more than 10 years old are still in use.

Freedom-of-information requests showed six health boards have MRI or CT scanners more than a decade old.

At NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 10 of its 16 MRI scanners are more than 10 years old, as are seven of its 20 CT scanners.

In 2020, an independent report for the NHS in England recommended scanners more than a decade old should be replaced.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The evidence is clear that CT and MRI machines that are over a decade old are not able to provide the same level of accuracy but too many of our health boards – particularly NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde – are reliant on them.

“Those in need of care are deserving of the best service possible – we cannot have people settling for less.

“The truth is that this reliance on old technology is symptomatic of 16 years of SNP failure to support our NHS.

“It’s time for Michael Matheson to act now before the situation deteriorates and hardworking NHS staff feel unable to provide first-class care to patients.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We fully support the need to properly maintain and invest in NHS scanners – which are essential for delivering high quality medical services – and last year spent £18 million on new radiotherapy and imaging equipment.

“Last year we spent £85 million on medical equipment – an increase of £15 million on the average for previous years.”