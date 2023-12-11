Scottish Government accused of having ‘ignored’ arts sector for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Government accused of having ‘ignored’ arts sector for years

By Press Association
Francesca Hegyi, executive director of the Edinburgh International Festival, said the Scottish Government has ‘ignored’ the arts sector (David Cheskin/PA)
Holyrood ministers were accused of having “ignored” the country’s arts sector by the executive director of the world-renowned Edinburgh International Festival.

Francesca Hegyi insisted Scotland’s arts and culture sector was a “global asset”, but warned it could be lost without action from the Government.

Her comments came as she said ministers had failed to produce a “bold vision” for the arts, despite achievements in others areas.

Speaking about the situation facing the sector, Ms Hegyi told Holyrood magazine there were now “about 18 months to figure this out before we lose a global asset that we will never get back”.

She added: “The sector has been ignored for 15 or 16 years on the basis it will take care of itself.

“One thing that makes me sad is that if you look back over the achievements and investments and really bold things the Government has done over those years like free university tuition, free prescriptions, travel, it’s made decisions about what it values for society.

“There hasn’t been that same bold vision for the arts and that makes me sad.”

In his speech to the SNP conference in October, First Minister Humza Yousaf promised the Government would “more than double” investment in arts and culture, saying that this meant in five years time funding would be “£100 million higher than it is today”

But that came after ministers reimposed a £6.6 million cut to this year’s budget for Creative Scotland

Its chief executive, Iain Munro, told MSPs the organisation’s budget now represented less than 0.1% of overall Scottish Government spending, as he warned financial pressures on the sector will “be amplified if the reductions continue”.

Ms Hegyi meanwhile said the sector in Scotland was an “outlier” in terms of funding, as she contrasted cash given to the arts here with the “high levels of investment” in Europe.

In April 2023, the Scottish Government announced the Edinburgh International Festival would receive £100,000 from the Expo Fund, with a further £75,000 of funding from the Platforms for Creative Excellence (Place) confirmed in November.

Speaking about investment levels for the sector, Ms Hegyi said: “When you look at Europe they get it, absolutely, that’s evidenced by the high levels of investment that go into equivalent types of festivals. It’s in a different league.

“We are an outlier in our level of funding, but we don’t just want it to be seen as funding, it’s about investing in Scotland’s future.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson MSP said: “We will continue to do everything within our powers and resources to help those in the culture sector most affected by current economic challenges.

“However our ability to respond to the cost crisis is limited by the inactivity of the UK Government and the financial restrictions of devolution. Years of UK Government austerity, historically high inflation caused by the mini budget and of course Brexit has cut Scotland’s spending power to invest in crucial sectors.
“Despite these huge challenges, last month we announced that more than £6.5 million has been allocated to support the culture sector in 2023-24. The money will support screen, festivals and community projects- acknowledging the culture sector’s vital contribution to our economy, and to ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience the transformative and empowering potential of culture.”