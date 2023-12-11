UK tax level rises to highest on record – OECD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK tax level rises to highest on record – OECD

By Press Association
Figures from the OECD show the UK tax ratio against GDP hit its highest level on record (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The UK’s tax level across the economy has increased to its highest rate on record, according to new data from the OECD.

It came as separate figures showed the UK also now faces the highest level of property taxes across the developed world.

The OECD’s (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) annual revenues statistics update found the total tax-to-GDP ratio across the UK hit 35.3% for the 2022/23 financial year – the highest since OECD records began in 2000.

It represents a 0.9 percentage point increase from the 34.3% record a year earlier.

It ranks the UK as having the 16th highest rate of 38 OECD countries, and is 1.3 percentage points above the group’s average of 34%, in relation to tax competitiveness.

Separately, new analysis from commercial real estate firm Altus Group revealed the UK has the joint-highest rate of property taxes across the 38 OECD countries.

It found the UK has a ratio equivalent of 4% of property taxes to GDP.

The research said this compares with an average of 1.5% across the European Union and a 2.9% average against countries in the G7 group of advances economies.

In the UK, property taxes include all tax receipts from council tax, business rates, SDLT (stamp duty land tax) and LBTT (land and building transaction tax) in Scotland.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, said: “The United Kingdom is characterised across the developed world as having higher levels of revenue from taxes on property.

“Our clients already tell us that the level of the business rates tax is a disincentive to invest and an effective tax rate of 54.6% next year for commercial property will do nothing to dispel that.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility has also forecast a further hike in UK property taxes, with business rates set to increase by £3.2 billion from April 1 because of an inflation-linked rise, while council tax receipts are set to grow by £2.3 billion.

Labour seized on the data to argue it was the consequence of 13 years of “Conservative economic failure”.

Shadow financial secretary to the Treasury James Murray said: “Working people and businesses are being made to pay the price for their failure on the economy – with 25 Tory tax rises in this Parliament alone.

“Only Labour will grow our economy, replace business rates with a fairer system, and make working people better off.”

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The UK tax system is highly competitive, with the lowest headline rate of corporation tax and the most generous capital allowances in the OECD, while our tax to GDP remains in the middle of the pack in the G7 in 2028-29 – lower than France, Italy and Germany.

“Our autumn statement delivers a £10 billion per year tax cut for businesses by making full expensing permanent, and an over £9 billion per year tax cut for employees and the self-employed, worth over £450 for the average worker on £35,400.”