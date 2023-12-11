Star chamber of Tory lawyers says Sunak’s Rwanda Bill needs significant changes

Rishi Sunak’s plans to revive the stalled Rwanda asylum scheme do not go far enough, a panel of lawyers convened by a campaign group of Tory MPs has said.

In a blow to the Prime Minister, the so-called “star chamber” of lawyers said the emergency legislation, which MPs will vote on in Parliament on Tuesday, “provides a partial and incomplete solution” to the problem of asylum seekers using the courts to avoid being put on a plane to the African nation.

The lawyers, led by veteran Tory MP Sir Bill Cash, said “very significant amendments” to the legislation are needed.

(PA Graphics)

“The Prime Minister may well be right when he claims that this is the ‘toughest piece of migration legislation ever put forward by a UK Government’, but we do not believe that it goes far enough to deliver the policy as intended,” they said in a summary of their opinion.

In a rare move intended to win over critics, the Government will produce a summary of its own legal advice in support of the scheme on Monday.