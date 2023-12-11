Families and friends welcome aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families and friends welcome aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales home

By Press Association
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales returns to Portsmouth Naval Base (Andrew Matthews/PA)
More than 2,000 families and friends have lined the jetty to welcome home loved ones aboard Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, as it returned from a three-month deployment to the US.

The £3 billion warship carried out flight trials with the US Marine Corps and F-35B stealth fighter jets.

The carrier returned to Portsmouth Naval Base where about 2,600 people waited at the jetty, many waving flags and holding banners as they welcomed the crew home.

The ship’s commanding officer, Captain Richard Hewitt, from Kingsbridge, Devon, was met by his wife Clara and sons Ben, two, William, eight, and Oliver, 10.

Captain Richard Hewitt, commanding officer of HMS Prince of Wales, is greeted by his wife Clara and their sons Oliver, William and Ben
Mrs Hewitt said: “All of the families have missed them and we are really proud of all that they have achieved. We all worked hard in the UK to get them away.”

Oliver said: “I’m happy, emotional and proud.”

William said: “It’s really inspirational.”

Capt Hewitt said: “It’s great to be back after a hugely-successful deployment.

“During the past three and a half months we have pushed the boundaries of naval aviation, worked hand in hand with our US partners and ensured the continued advancement of Queen Elizabeth class aviation.

“I am immensely proud of all on board who have been nothing short of brilliant. My particular thanks go to all those who have supported us from home.”

Petty Officer Nicholas Baker holds his daughter Amelia-Rose
Petty Officer Nicholas Baker, 32, from Derby, was met by his fiancee Rebecca Randle and their daughter Amelia-Rose, who turns two next week.

He said: “It feels amazing seeing the family and perfect timing with Amelia-Rose’s birthday and Christmas coming up.”

Ms Randle said: “It’s great to have him home, my cheeks are already hurting because I’ve been smiling so much.”

Able seaman (AB) Lucy Phillips, 21, from Waltham Abbey, east London, and AB Luke Gorst, 22, from Chester, Cheshire, said they were planning celebrations after becoming engaged in Jacksonville, Florida, during the deployment.

They were met ashore by their families including AB Gorst’s nine-week old foster sister Heidi.

AB Gorst said: “Popping the question was one of the scariest things. I only told a select few on board before but the ring was burning a hole in my pocket and I wanted to do it, I just had to find the perfect moment.”

AB Lucy Phillips (right) and her fiance AB Luke Gorst meet family after returning
AB Phillips said: “The girls organised a do on board and everyone congratulated me, the planning starts now.

“It’s amazing to be back, it’s been a long time coming.”

The ship also carried out trials with small pilotless drones which could take the place of helicopters delivering supplies to a task group, and with larger crewless aircraft used for long-range surveillance or strike missions.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “The carrier’s flight deck, which has never been busier, has also frequently hosted US Marine Corps Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft and a series of gunships and general purpose helicopters to maximise the ability of the two allies’ military forces to operate seamlessly together.

“The ship has also welcomed a string of VIP guests, from senior British and US naval officers to the Japanese navy, which is about to operate F-35s at sea, while the ship’s company took part in formal ceremonies including a joint remembrance service to mark Armistice Day.”

HMS Prince of Wales will now undergo maintenance before carrying out further training exercises before its first carrier strike group deployment in 2025.