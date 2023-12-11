Michael Gove warns ‘deep-pocketed’ opponents will challenge leasehold reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Michael Gove warns ‘deep-pocketed’ opponents will challenge leasehold reforms

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove (Aaron Chown/PA)
Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove (Aaron Chown/PA)

Deep-pocketed opponents of leasehold reform are likely to try and derail the Government’s plans, according to Michael Gove.

The Housing Secretary said he expected a “lobbying exercise” to take place, but insisted he wanted to be on the “right side of justice”.

Mr Gove also gave assurances that the Government would also bring forward amendments to “ban new leasehold homes in the future” and that the legislation would amount to the “effective destruction of the leasehold system”.

The long-awaited Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill aims to introduce changes in England and Wales to make it cheaper and easier for more leaseholders to extend their lease, buy their freehold and take over management of their building.

The standard lease extension term will be increased from 90 years to 990 years for both houses and flats, with ground rent reduced to £0.

Speaking during the Bill’s second reading, Mr Gove told the Commons: “(It) is likely to face a lobbying exercise from deep-pocketed interests outside attempting to derail it.”

But he told MPs: “Whose side am I on? Homeowners, those who have worked hard, who have saved up and secured a mortgage? Or shadowy foreign entities that are essentially attempting to rip off British citizens? I’m on the side of homeowners.”

Addressing future consultations, he said: “I’m sure that some of London’s finest legal firms and some of London’s most eloquent solicitors will be putting in some very thoughtful contributions, but the question will be: who is paying for them?”

He added: “To my mind you can buy silver-tongued eloquence, but what is far more important is actually being on the right side of justice.”

He also told MPs: “We have a consultation on ground rents. I can’t pre-empt that consultation, but it is the case that at the conclusion of that consultation we will then legislate on the basis of that set of consultation responses in order to ensure that ground rents are reduced and that ground rents can only be levied in a justifiable way.”

He said the Bill is not “perfect” but asking if it would “move the dial” and “effectively mean that leasehold will become a thing of the past”, he told MPs: “I believe absolutely it will.”

Campaigners have previously expressed concerns that the sale and purchase of leasehold flats will still not be banned.

Mr Gove said: “The Bill will ensure that there is a ban on new leasehold homes. But as well as dealing with the situation in the future, to avert that problem, we’re also attempting to deal with the difficult situation that we’ve all inherited.

“How are we going to do so? We’re going to do so by making sure that we squeeze every possible income stream that freeholders currently use so that in effect their capacity to put the squeeze on leaseholders ends.

“That will be the effective destruction of the leasehold system.”

He added later in these remarks that he was willing to look at the issue of “right-to-manage” and “the abuse of forfeiture, which can sometimes be used by freeholders to intimidate leaseholders as well” during the Bill’s committee stage.

He added: “I am very open in committee to improving the Bill. We ourselves will be improving our own Bill in committee by bringing forward the legislation that will ban new leasehold homes in the future.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said: “”I have lost count of the number of times that ministers have promised to finally put Britain in line with other developed countries across the world who have all… (ended) this medieval system.”

She added: “After all those promises, and after that theatrical squeeze, we still have a Bill that doesn’t actually abolish leasehold.”

Ms Rayner referenced remarks from “anonymous sources” quoted in the press, saying: “We know from them what he cannot admit today, that the Prime Minister was blocking this Bill from the King’s Speech in the face of lobbying from vested interests opposing the reform.”