Asylum seeker on board Bibby Stockholm barge dies

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset (Ben Birchall/PA)

An asylum seeker on board the Bibby Stockholm barge has died, the PA news agency understands.

The first asylum seekers were brought back to the giant vessel, in Dorset, in October, some two months after it was evacuated following the discovery of Legionella – the bacteria which can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaires’ disease – in the water supply.

Further details of the incident are yet to be confirmed. The person’s age and country of origin are not yet known, it is understood.

A protest against the Bibby Stockholm barge in Victoria Square, Portland, earlier in the year (Ben Birchall/PA)

The person was found dead on Tuesday morning and police and ambulances had arrived at the barge, another person living on board told ITV.

Charity Care4Calais criticised conditions on the Bibby Stockholm, which has been blighted by problems since it docked in Portland earlier this year.

Steve Smith, the organisation’s chief executive, said: “Our thoughts are with the person who has lost their life, their family and their friends. They are also with all those stuck on board the Bibby Stockholm who will be experiencing a deep feeling of grief and worry today.

“The UK Government must take responsibility for this human tragedy. They have wilfully ignored the trauma they are inflicting on people who are sent to the Bibby Stockholm, and the hundreds being accommodated in former military barracks.

“They are being separated from the rest of society and we have witnessed a serious deterioration of people’s mental health. We have regularly been reporting suicidal intentions amongst residents and no action is taken.

“This can no longer continue. Asylum seekers are human beings, many of whom have experienced the worst traumas imaginable through war, torture and persecution.

“It’s time our political leaders treated them as human beings, listened to the trauma they have experienced and offered them sanctuary. The Government’s proxy war against refugees is costing lives.”

Former home secretary Suella Braverman previously insisted the Bibby barge was safe amid threats of legal action from firefighters and protests about the suitability of the plan.