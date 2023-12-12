Tories have fallen from Churchill’s politics and now resemble Trump – Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories have fallen from Churchill’s politics and now resemble Trump – Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a keynote speech marking the four-year anniversary of the 2019 election (Jacob King/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a keynote speech marking the four-year anniversary of the 2019 election (Jacob King/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories of falling far from Sir Winston Churchill’s politics and instead echoing those of Donald Trump as he vowed Labour would focus on the “mundane stuff” of getting things done.

The party leader sought to pitch the Opposition as the sensible alternative to a Government too stuck in an “indulgent vortex” of infighting and divisiveness to deliver policies.

In a direct appeal to Conservative voters, he promised Labour would put economic stability, “secure” borders and better management of taxpayer money at the heart of its agenda.

Keir Starmer at Silverstone Technology Park
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was marking four years since the 2019 general election (Jacob King/PA)

Delivering a speech in Buckinghamshire to mark the four-year anniversary of the 2019 election, Sir Keir hit out at so-called “culture war” politics, saying: “These aren’t Churchill’s Tories anymore.

“If anything, they behave more and more like Donald Trump. They look at the politics of America and they want to bring that here.

“It’s all ‘woke, woke, woke. Wedge, wedge, wedge. Divide, divide, divide’.

“People can’t afford Christmas. If they call an ambulance this winter, they don’t know if it will come. Six thousand crimes go unpunished every day.

“Common sense is rolling your sleeves up and solving these problems practically, not indulging in some kind of political performance art.”

Opinion polls since 2019 general election
(PA Graphics)

Sir Keir also attempted to further distance himself from the left-leaning politics of Jeremy Corbyn, in whose shadow cabinet he previously served.

“Working people up and down our country looked at my party, looked at how we’d lost our way, not just under Jeremy Corbyn, but for a while, and they said: ‘No, not this time. You don’t listen to us anymore. You’re not in our corner”, Sir Keir added.

He said the changes he has made as Labour leader have aimed to reverse the damage done by “reneg(ing) on” the party’s promise to serve working people.

“Not just a paint job, a total overhaul, a different Labour Party, driven by your values, relentless in earning your vote.”

Sir Keir said the Government’s Rwanda policy, which Labour will oppose in a crunch Commons vote later on Tuesday, is an example of its inability to deliver.

Labour would focus instead on “doing the basics better – the mundane stuff, the bureaucratic stuff,” he said.

The party leader has said his plan to tackle the crisis of small boats involves working with the EU to catch people-smuggling gangs and improving the asylum system in the UK to cut the backlog of claims.

Keir Starmer at Silverstone Technology Park
(Jacob King/PA)

He hit out at Rishi Sunak for suggesting that it is “only the concern for international law shown by the Rwandan Government” which is stopping him from ripping up the UK’s commitment to the European Convention on Human Rights.

MPs on the Tory right have been calling for the Government to disapply the treaty if necessary to get flights to Kigali running as the £290 million scheme remains grounded after a series of legal setbacks.

Sir Keir, who has a background in human rights law, described the ECHR as an achievement “not just of this nation but of Winston Churchill and the Conservative Party that brought peace and protection to the world, following our victory over fascism.”

Some have questioned whether Labour’s opposition to the Rwanda scheme is because it believes the policy is doomed to fail or because it against the moral values of the party’s leadership.

On Tuesday Sir Keir said it was both, telling the event: “It doesn’t work, it will cost a fortune… and it is against our values.”