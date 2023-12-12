Ex-Labour chief whip condemns complaints process and confirms plan to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Labour chief whip condemns complaints process and confirms plan to step down

By Press Association
Nick Brown said he would be standing down at the next general election (Aaron Chown/PA)
Former Labour chief whip Nick Brown will stand down at the next election after he was suspended from the party after an undisclosed complaint was made against him.

The MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East hit out at the complaints process as “fundamentally and inexcusably flawed” as he confirmed that with a “heavy heart” he had decided not to stand for re-election.

It was announced on September 7 last year that Mr Brown, who was first elected to the Commons in 1983, had been suspended from the party and the whip removed.

The nature of the complaint against Mr Brown has never been disclosed.

In a lengthy statement, the MP said he would also be resigning his Labour membership.

He said: “My constituency border is now being redrawn following the national constituency boundary changes and I think it is a sensible time for me to retire – given that I would otherwise be nearly 80 by the end of my next term.

“However, it is also important to make clear that my decision to stand down is made against the backdrop of a long-running internal Labour Party disciplinary process against me – a process which I consider (and am advised) is so fundamentally, and inexcusably, flawed that I can no longer engage with it.”

The 73-year-old was made Opposition chief whip in 2016 by then-party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Brown retained the role when Sir Keir succeeded Mr Corbyn in 2020 but was moved aside a year later.

He was administratively suspended from membership of the Labour Party in the middle of last year after an investigation started.

The move led to the automatic precautionary suspension of the whip.

In the statement, released through law firm Carter-Ruck, Mr Brown said: “My suspension followed a complaint against me by a political rival within the party. It concerned an allegation about events said to have taken place more than 25 years ago.

“The accusations against me were, and remain, entirely false, without even the faintest germ of any truth to them. Not only had they never previously been made in the ensuing 25 years, they had never been so much as hinted at, whether by that individual or anyone else.

“They came entirely out of the blue, and as a complete bombshell to me.”

He said that over the last 17 months it had become clear that he can have “no faith whatsoever” in his party’s ability to “investigate and then adjudicate on this allegation fairly and even-handedly”.

A Labour spokeswoman said: “The Labour Party treats all complaints with the utmost seriousness.

​​”The Labour Party has established an independent complaints process that ensures complaints ​are decided impartially and fairly.”