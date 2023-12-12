LGBT people ‘may face some discrimination’ in Rwanda, says Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LGBT people ‘may face some discrimination’ in Rwanda, says Government

By Press Association
Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta in Kigali (Ben Birchall/PA)
LGBT people “may face some discrimination” in Rwanda, the Government has said, but insisted that the African nation will be safe for asylum seekers.

In a policy statement on the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill – published by the Home Office ahead of its first vote in the Commons later on Tuesday – the Government said that migrants flown to the country will still be safe despite concerns over its human rights record and attitude towards LGBT people.

The Government has faced criticism over the scheme with opponents expressing concern about safety of asylum seekers under Paul Kagame’s administration, which some have branded authoritarian.

The policy statement accompanying the proposed legislation said: “Most reports of any alleged human rights violations in Rwanda relate to Rwandan nationals who are critics of the government.

“There is no evidence in the sources consulted that asylum seekers or refugees are considered by the government to be of interest on grounds of their political opinion based on the countries they are from.”

The same document also said that while LGBT people “may face some discrimination in practice in Rwanda”, the country’s “legal protection for LGBTI rights is generally considered more progressive than that of neighbouring countries”.

“The constitution of Rwanda includes a broad prohibition of discrimination and does not criminalise or discriminate against sexual orientation in law or policy.”

It also says that the Government is “aware that refugee protests over cuts to food rations which took place at Kiziba refugee camp in 2018 resulted in refugee fatalities”.

But it said that the incident was an “isolated case and there is no information on similar incidents since 2018”.

The publication of the documents comes ahead of a crunch vote, as Rishi Sunak and his Home Secretary James Cleverly try to win over would-be rebels in a bid to avoid an embarrassing Commons defeat at second reading.