Students welcome ‘significant step’ as support funding receives boost

Scotland’s largest student body has welcomed a Scottish Government announcement that will lead to an increase in student support.

The National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland said the decision to introduce a £2,400 support loan for students in higher education is a “significant step”.

From the start of the 2024-25 academic year, students will be able to apply for the loan to cover travel, childcare and other costs incurred by study.

The total support offered to students who receive the loan will increase as a result to £11,400 for undergraduates and £13,900 for postgraduates.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall welcomed the increase in funding (Jane Barlow/PA)

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall said: “Students are at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis – with many barely being able to survive, let alone thrive.

“NUS Scotland has been relentlessly campaigning for an uplift to student support to bring it in line with the Real Living Wage.”

“The Scottish Government’s announcement of a £2,400 uplift to the annual student support package is hugely welcome and it’s a big win for NUS Scotland – testament to the hard work of students right across the country who have been campaigning for this change.

“It effectively brings student support to the Real Living Wage levels for the most vulnerable students, including those who are estranged and/or care experienced. We especially welcome the delivery of this uplift through a special support loan, which means the loan will not affect any benefit entitlements.

“We await further details, including on support available for part-time and further education students, and will continue to fight to a fairer, more equal student support system based on grants, not loans.”

The Scottish Government said the increase in funding will pay out a student equivalent to the Living Wage by paying out £12 per hour for 25 hours of study a week over a 38-week academic session.

“We know that financial stress can be a significant barrier to educational success so it’s vital that we provide this uplift for students, helping them through what are tough economic times,” said further and higher education minister Graeme Dey.

“This package of measures will help learners to fulfil their potential and delivers on our Programme for Government commitments to increase the student support package to the equivalent of the Living Wage, to introduce a special support payment and to review funding provision for postgraduate students.

“Along with free tuition, this uplift demonstrates the Scottish Government’s commitment to helping students – even as we face the most challenging financial situation since devolution.”