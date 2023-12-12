Students welcome ‘significant step’ as support funding receives boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Students welcome ‘significant step’ as support funding receives boost

By Press Association
Scotland’s largest student body has welcomed a Scottish Government announcement that will see student support increase (PA Archive)
Scotland’s largest student body has welcomed a Scottish Government announcement that will lead to an increase in student support.

The National Union of Students (NUS) Scotland said the decision to introduce a £2,400 support loan for students in higher education is a “significant step”.

From the start of the 2024-25 academic year, students will be able to apply for the loan to cover travel, childcare and other costs incurred by study.

The total support offered to students who receive the loan will increase as a result to £11,400 for undergraduates and £13,900 for postgraduates.

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall welcomed the increase in funding (Jane Barlow/PA)

NUS Scotland president Ellie Gomersall said: “Students are at the sharp end of the cost-of-living crisis – with many barely being able to survive, let alone thrive.

“NUS Scotland has been relentlessly campaigning for an uplift to student support to bring it in line with the Real Living Wage.”

“The Scottish Government’s announcement of a £2,400 uplift to the annual student support package is hugely welcome and it’s a big win for NUS Scotland – testament to the hard work of students right across the country who have been campaigning for this change.

“It effectively brings student support to the Real Living Wage levels for the most vulnerable students, including those who are estranged and/or care experienced. We especially welcome the delivery of this uplift through a special support loan, which means the loan will not affect any benefit entitlements.

“We await further details, including on support available for part-time and further education students, and will continue to fight to a fairer, more equal student support system based on grants, not loans.”

The Scottish Government said the increase in funding will pay out a student equivalent to the Living Wage by paying out £12 per hour for 25 hours of study a week over a 38-week academic session.

“We know that financial stress can be a significant barrier to educational success so it’s vital that we provide this uplift for students, helping them through what are tough economic times,” said further and higher education minister Graeme Dey.

“This package of measures will help learners to fulfil their potential and delivers on our Programme for Government commitments to increase the student support package to the equivalent of the Living Wage, to introduce a special support payment and to review funding provision for postgraduate students.

“Along with free tuition, this uplift demonstrates the Scottish Government’s commitment to helping students – even as we face the most challenging financial situation since devolution.”