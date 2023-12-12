Local residents tell of sadness at ‘predictable’ death of asylum seeker on barge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Local residents tell of sadness at ‘predictable’ death of asylum seeker on barge

By Press Association
The Bibby Stockholm migrant accommodation barge following the death of an asylum seeker on board (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Bibby Stockholm migrant accommodation barge following the death of an asylum seeker on board (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Local residents have spoken of their sadness at the “predictable” death of an asylum seeker aboard the Bibby Stockholm barge.

Dorset Police have confirmed the “sudden death” of a resident of the vessel at Portland Port on Tuesday morning.

A small number of bunches of flowers had been placed at the entrance to the port with a sign left by the Portland Global Friendship Group which said: “So very sad that one of our friends from a distant land has died today. May you rest in peace.”

Retired civil engineer Gabriel Hyde told the PA news agency that he felt the death was “shocking” because it had been predictable.

Flowers left at the entrance to the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset following the death of an asylum seeker on board
Flowers left at the entrance to the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge at Portland Port in Dorset following the death of an asylum seeker on board (Ben Mitchell/PA)

He said: “It’s terribly sad, we have all known that some of the people are very low and it hasn’t come as a surprise, which makes it so shocking to be expecting something like this and for it to happen.”

Mr Hyde added: “I have just come here to show my respects to one of my fellow people who has died tragically and unnecessarily, I do not want to make political points about it, it’s a very sad situation.

“It’s a human point, if you put people in miserable circumstances deliberately, people who are in any case vulnerable, it’s going to be no surprise if one of them decides it’s all too much, this is what has happened in this case.”

His wife Wanda Hyde said: “If they were dogs from Romania they would have been homed; we treat dogs better than humans, it’s appalling.”

Simon Pugh-Jones, a retired teacher, said: “It’s a simple thing about caring for people – in Britain we do care about people but we have a government that goes out of its way not to care about people.

“If we do not care about people, tragedies happen.”

Cathi Aanwyn left a bunch of flowers with a note saying: “Remembering our neighbour and friend, with deep sorrow for the pain he endured. May you now rest in peace.”

Ms Aanwyn said: “I just felt deeply, deeply sad because somebody that is here, right beside us, who has come all the way to this country and has been in so much pain that they think they have no hope and no future and has taken their own life.

“And it could be any of our son, brother, friend, so I just feel deeply sad for him, his friends, his family and the situation as well.”

For mental health support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.