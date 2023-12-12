Thames Water bosses blame ‘very low bills’ for financial troubles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thames Water bosses blame ‘very low bills’ for financial troubles

By Press Association
Bosses at Thames Water were questioned by MPs over the firm’s finances (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bosses at Thames Water have said its financial troubles were partly caused by bills being kept “very low” as the utility giant admitted it does not currently have the funds to repay a £190 million loan due next spring.

The firm, which has seen its debt mountain swell further to £14.7 billion, also said it would take longer than its current three-year turnaround plan to complete a necessary overhaul.

It came as Thames Water bosses faced questions from Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee over its finances.

Alastair Cochran, joint interim chief executive officer of Thames Water, told MPs it has £1.35 billion of external debt, with £190 million of this due to mature in April 2023.

When asked by MPs if the supplier’s holding firm had the money needed, he replied: “Not currently, no.”

Mr Cochran, who is also the firm’s finance chief and has co-led the firm since previous boss Sarah Bentley stepped down in June, said it will discuss extending the loan with shareholders.

In the committee, Thames Water’s chairman Sir Adrian Montague said moves by regulator Ofwat to limit price increases for customers are partly to blame for Thames Water’s financial troubles.

“I think we would say that some of the problems that we are now encountering were because bills were kept deliberately very low over the past period,” Sir Adrian said.

“It seems a case of ‘we would say that wouldn’t we’ but there is truth there.”

Last week, Thames Water reported a 54% drop in pre-tax profits to £246.4 million in the six months to September 30, despite a 12% rise in revenues.

The chairman also apologised to MPs about the impression given about its finances during a previous committee session.

Thames Water’s chairman Sir Adrian Montague said moves by regulator Ofwat to limit price increases for customers are partly to blame for Thames Water’s financial troubles (House of Commons/PA)

In July, the firm was handed a £750 million lifeline which included around £500 million from shareholders.

In the previous committee session, the company described this as “new equity”. The Financial Times later reported that this was a loan to Thames Water’s parent company, which carries an 8% interest rate.

Sir Adrian said he “stands by” describing the funding as equity but added “we were not clear enough in unpacking the different elements of the shareholders contribution”.

He admitted that the company used “complex” financial arrangements.

The bosses also faced significant scrutiny over the utility company’s decision to pay a £37.5 million dividend in October despite missing pollution and leakage targets, while debt also grew.

Sir Adrian defended the pay-out to shareholders, saying a failure to give dividends “would curtail or derail the possibility of receiving further equity from our shareholders”.