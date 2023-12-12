Pro-Palestinian demonstration held outside US ambassador’s residence in Dublin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Pro-Palestinian demonstration held outside US ambassador’s residence in Dublin

By Press Association
Pro-Palestinian groups take part in a protest at the US ambassador’s residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Pro-Palestinian groups take part in a protest at the US ambassador’s residence in Phoenix Park, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

A number of pro-Palestinian protesters were forcibly dragged away from the gates of the US ambassador’s residence in Dublin during a protest against the country’s support of Israel.

More than 100 protesters, some banging drums and waving Palestinian flags, staged a protest on the roadway leading to the residence inside Phoenix Park.

A large police deployment, including a mounted unit, was present at the scene and after some protesters blocked the roadway in a sit-down protest, barriers were erected to prevent the public approaching the residence.

Israel-Hamas conflict
There was a large police presence at the protest (Niall Carson/PA)

Several cars had turned around as the protest prevented access through main entrances and exits to a key roundabout in the park during rush hour.

Gardai (Irish police) also prevented public access to a nearby car park.

At least two protesters were dragged by gardai away from the closed gates of the residence, which was hosting a Christmas dinner for Irish politicians.

They, along with a Palestinian flag which had been dropped, were returned to the main group of demonstrators behind the garda barriers.

Some demonstrators sat on the roadway as others chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “United States you can’t hide, you’re committing genocide”, “Biden out”, “ceasefire now” and “free, free Palestine”.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Some protesters called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Three men wearing only their underwear and with their eyes covered by blindfolds also kneeled on the ground as part of the demonstration, in a reference to images of IDF detainees in Gaza.

Other protesters, many of whom were wearing keffiyehs or draped in Palestinian flags, called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador in Dublin.

People Before Profit TD Brid Smith, who said she was invited to the event in the residency, said protesters were “very angry” with a US veto of a UN Security Council resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Speaking to the PA news agency, she said: “So directly and indirectly they are responsible for all the children on whom bombs are falling, injuring them, the hospitals that are being lost, the schools being lost, the lives are being lost, the destruction, the trauma and the dreadful, unspeakable acts that are happening.”

Ms Smith said the protest was to call on Irish politicians to boycott the event and to send a message to the ambassador that the US’ “behaviour is unacceptable”.

The US Embassy in Dublin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.