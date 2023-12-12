Immigration turning UK into ‘ghetto’ where no-one speaks English – Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Immigration turning UK into ‘ghetto’ where no-one speaks English – Tory MP

By Press Association
Nick Fletcher said he would back the the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nick Fletcher said he would back the the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill (Danny Lawson/PA)

Immigration is turning parts of the UK into a “ghetto” where no-one speaks English, a Conservative MP has said.

Nick Fletcher said Doncaster was full and that immigration needs to be tackled as the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill was read for a second time.

In a speech which drew gasps and shouts of “shocking” from the Labour backbenches, Mr Fletcher said people “don’t expect to be called racist or xenophobic for saying ‘we liked it as it was’”.

He added: “If we’re going to have immigration, which I don’t completely believe is a bad thing to do, it just needs to be controlled immigration.”

The MP for Don Valley and One New Conservative member said he would be backing the Bill, but added some members want the Bill to be stronger.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Fletcher said: “Unfortunately, outside we have left-wing lawyers making six-figure salaries calling me awful and people like myself. We have TV pundits on seven-figure salaries, paid by my constituents through TV licences, again calling me awful.

“Well, I ask these people on these huge salaries, on these seven-figure salaries, I ask them to sell everything that they’ve got, I ask them to give it all away, then I ask them to come and get a job in Doncaster, probably on £25/30,000 a year, I ask them to find themselves a partner and then probably go and buy that dream house.

“Now they buy that dream house, a three-bedroom semi and mid-terraced, they make the garden nice and the kids play in the garden, they’ve got a couple next door who’ve got kids themselves and everything’s rosy.

“Then all of a sudden the neighbour decides to move on, he gets a job or he moves somewhere else and that house turns into an HMO (house of multiple occupation) and then we have nine people, who don’t speak English any more, bed hopping which is what’s happening.”

He added: “It’s happening in Doncaster and it’s happening in places throughout this country, and we are turning parts of our community into a ghetto, and this is what is happening.

Joanna Cherry
Joanna Cherry compared the comments to Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech (Paul Campbell/PA)

“Now, all of a sudden you’re living next door to a HMO and you’ve got comings and goings at two o’clock in the morning, three o’clock in the morning, people outside smoking, the grass doesn’t get cut any more, or the windows don’t get cleaned any more, and unfortunately you feel scared to let your child play out in the garden any more.

“Now, there’s no gated communities here to make people feel safe cause we’re not on seven-figure salaries any more, you’re earning £30,000 now remember, that’s what you’re earning. So the only protection that you’ve got is a lock on the door and a council that might put a public space protection order in, but not enforce it any more.

“Now, this is what’s happening. You can’t sell your house any more, and if you do you have to sell it at a discount.

“Your little child falls over in the street, you have to go to A&E and you get a 12-hour waiting list, and the reason why the waiting list is so long is because people don’t speak English in these places any more.”

In his conclusion, Mr Fletcher said: “I will back this Bill, I will back it today, but we’ve got friends on this side of the House who want this Bill stronger and I’m going to work with them, and I’m hopefully going to work with you, because we must make this work, we have to stop the boats.”

In response to Mr Fletcher’s comments, SNP MP Joanna Cherry said: “I feel like I’ve been sucked back in time to listen to Enoch Powell’s Rivers of Blood speech again.

“The member who has just spoken needs to inform his constituents the reason they live in the sort of conditions he describes and the reason they have such low wages is not because of immigration, but because of more than 10 years of Tory government.”