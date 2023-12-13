Senior Tory joins calls to support Kosovo against Serbian ‘aggression’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Senior Tory joins calls to support Kosovo against Serbian ‘aggression’

By Press Association
Alicia Kearns, Conservative chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, joined her European counterparts in calling for more support for Kosovo (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
A senior Conservative has joined European figures calling for greater support for Kosovo in the face of what they describe as attempts to “undermine” the country.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Melton and chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, signed a letter on Wednesday calling for an end to the “negative measures” adopted by the EU against Kosovo.

The letter comes at the start of an EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tirana, Albania, which is expected to discuss security and the gradual integration of the region into the EU.

Ms Kearns joined fellow European foreign affairs committee chairs in urging the EU to provide “full co-operation” with Kosovo following actions by Serbian nationalists in recent months, including an attack on a village in the north of the country that left a Kosovan police officer dead.

The letter said: “The attack by thirty heavily armed militants led by former Srpska List vice-president Milan Radoicic on 24th September marked a significant escalation.

“The situation could have easily spiralled into a broader escalation were it not for the professionalism and bravery of the Kosovan Police, one of whom was tragically murdered.

“The quantity and type of weaponry seized after the attack raise serious questions over what role the Serbian state may have had in supporting the operation.”

The attack caused the UK to deploy 200 troops to the country, on top of the 400-strong contingent already there, at the request of Nato’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Tensions in the Serb-majority north have also caused the EU to suspend high-level visits, contacts and financial co-operation with Kosovo, which Ms Kearns and her European counterparts said should be resumed.

The parliamentarians, including the chairs of the German, Irish, Czech, Italian and Latvian foreign affairs committees, also cited attacks on Nato soldiers in May, the detention of Kosovan police by Serbia in June, and the boycott of local elections by ethnic Serbs as signs of “a pattern of aggression designed to undermine and destabilise Kosovo”.

They said: “It is vital that the international community reject irredentism and aggression and reaffirm support for Kosovo’s independence and sovereignty.”

Kosovo formally declared independence from Serbia in 2008 following more than a decade of violence between ethnic Serbs and Albanians, which led to the deployment of Nato peacekeeping forces in 1999 and the indictment of Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic for crimes against humanity.

Since independence, Srpska List has been the dominant party among ethnic Serbs and maintains links with the Serbian government, which still does not recognise Kosovan independence.