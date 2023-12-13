Farage returns to UK warning Tories that Sunak faces ‘catastrophic’ defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farage returns to UK warning Tories that Sunak faces ‘catastrophic’ defeat

By Press Association
Nigel Farage arrives at Heathrow Airport after taking part in the ITV series I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak is heading for “catastrophic” defeat at the general election, Nigel Farage has predicted.

The former Brexit Party leader said it was “fascinating” that polling suggested he was more popular with Tory voters than the Prime Minister following his stint on I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

As he arrived back in the UK following his time in the jungle, Mr Farage said his popularity with Conservative voters was “very flattering” and it would “take some time” for him to decide on his next move.

He told the PA news agency that the Prime Minister’s battle with his own side to win Tuesday’s Commons vote on the Rwanda plan showed the difficulties Mr Sunak was in.

Nigel Farage spoke to the PA news agency after arriving at Heathrow Airport following his time in the Australian jungle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“This Government’s in desperate trouble, headed for catastrophic defeat,” he said.

“They’ve no idea what’s coming down the track towards them. And I think the last thing I heard before I went into the jungle was that (Lord) Cameron was back … if it’s got that bad, they must be in real trouble.

“And I see that he’s just about managed to squeak through a vote on Rwanda. But, I mean, it’s going to make no difference at all.

“They’re in dire, dire trouble. And all Labour have to do is, frankly, not tear each other apart, and play safe and the election is theirs, I think.”

Nigel Farage believes the Tories are facing ‘catastrophic’ defeat at the polls (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked whether he could join the Conservative Party, Mr Farage pointed to polling by JL Partners for The Sun newspapers which he said demonstrated his popularity.

A poll of 2,000 adults suggested that among Conservative 2019 voters Mr Farage had a net popularity rating of plus 18, while Mr Sunak’s rating was minus three.

Mr Farage said: “My approval rating has risen 20% in my time in the jungle, putting me 21% ahead of Rishi.

“It’s all very flattering, a little bit bewildering. It’s going to take some time for me to sort of really take it on board. But fascinating, right?”