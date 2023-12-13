Yousaf backs campaign to reduce children’s exposure to alcohol advertising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf backs campaign to reduce children’s exposure to alcohol advertising

By Press Association
An alcohol advertising ban was shelved by the Scottish Government (Jane Barlow/PA)

Humza Yousaf has backed a campaign to reduce children’s exposure to alcohol advertising.

The First Minister said children are showing a high level of awareness of alcohol brands, as he spoke in support of a campaign from Alcohol Focus Scotland and other groups.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government shelved a controversial proposal to ban alcohol advertising, though it has not been ruled out completely.

Retailers and producers were angered by the proposals before they were shelved.

Mr Yousaf said: “The Scottish Government is fully committed to improving public health and reducing the health risks faced by young people.

“When we improve the welfare of children in Scotland we make a positive difference for generations to come.

“So I fully support [the] campaign to reduce children and young people’s exposure to alcohol marketing.”

Those signing up to the campaign have been asked to declare they belief that “alcohol marketing has no place in childhood”.

Some 40 organisations and 59 MSPs have lent their support.

Alison Douglas, chief executive of Alcohol Focus Scotland, said: “It is encouraging to see that the First Minister recognises the evidence that exposure to alcohol marketing causes harm to children and young people and is personally committed to action to protect them.

“This comes off the back of the Scottish Government’s announcement last week that it will consult on specific proposals to restrict such marketing.

“With a shocking 25% increase in alcohol deaths since 2020, Scotland needs to be doing all it can to prevent future health problems.”

She said other European countries had restricted alcohol marketing, including Ireland which is bringing in further measures next year.