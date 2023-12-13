No Clean Air Zone charges for Greater Manchester drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No Clean Air Zone charges for Greater Manchester drivers

By Press Association
Clean Air Zones are becoming increasingly popular in the UK (Jacob King/PA)
Drivers in Greater Manchester will not have to pay for a Clean Air Zone but the region will still achieve its air pollution targets under a new plan, Mayor Andy Burnham has said.

The authority is obliged to reduce nitrogen dioxide to acceptable levels by 2026.

It says it can do this a year earlier by investing £51.2 million in zero-emission electric buses for the Bee Network, with £30.5 million in grants for cleaner taxis and £5 million to manage traffic flows in the city centre.

These plans are to be submitted to central Government for approval.

Greater Manchester said its modelling showed that a Clean Air Zone which charged drivers would not meet the 2026 target.

Mr Burnham said: “By accelerating investment in the Bee Network to create a London-style integrated public transport network, and upgrading GM-licensed taxis, we can improve air quality faster than if we introduced a Clean Air Zone, and without causing hardship to our residents or businesses.”

Clean Air Zones are becoming increasingly popular tools for local authorities around the UK which are seeking to control air pollution in their cities.

The Manchester scheme was put on hold in February to be reviewed and was subsequently dropped a few months later, with Mr Burnham saying that if ministers wanted it they would have to impose it themselves.

It would have seen buses and lorries charged £60 a day to use the region’s roads.

Traffic
Traffic in Greater Manchester is a significant source of air pollution (Dave Thompson/PA)

Vans and minibuses would have been charged £10 a day and taxis registered in Greater Manchester £7.50 a day from the following year, and, at the same time, a charge of £60 for coaches would apply.

Bury Council leader Eamonn O’Brien said: “We know that there are very serious consequences of dirty air in Greater Manchester and that the health impacts are not always felt equally.

“We want to do the right thing in the right way, using an investment-led, non-charging plan to clean the air in a supportive and transitional way, that does not create the risk of financial hardship.

“While we can now prove our case for an investment-led plan, modelling shows that we can’t achieve compliance through a charging Clean Air Zone by 2026.

“There is now a compelling case for what Greater Manchester has set out – a plan that is fairer, cheaper, more affordable and more democratic.”

Manchester had previously rejected a congestion charge similar to the London scheme in a referendum 15 years ago.

Sophie Wilks, campaigns manager for clean air at Asthma + Lung UK, said the current plans still did not provide enough certainty to Greater Manchester residents.

She added: “Air pollution is a public health emergency, associated with up to 1,200 attributable early deaths every year in Greater Manchester alone.

“Toxic air can worsen and trigger respiratory symptoms including wheezing, breathlessness and coughing, and in more severe cases can lead to life-threatening asthma attacks.

“Greater Manchester has the highest rate of air pollution in the country. Government at all levels need to work together to take the steps needed to protect health across the region.”