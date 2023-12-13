Predators exploiting trans rights rules to access single sex areas – Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Predators exploiting trans rights rules to access single sex areas – Badenoch

By Press Association
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said single sex areas needed protecting from ‘predators’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said extra protections for single sex spaces are required because “predators” are exploiting transgender rights.

The senior Conservative made the comments at the Women and Equalities Select Committee on Wednesday where she was warned about using “unparliamentary language” after accusing an MP of lying about previous comments she had made on young people transitioning gender.

During her evidence session, the Cabinet minister referenced changes she had made to the UK gender recognition certificate (GRC) list last week when discussing the need to “tighten” access to single sex spaces to protect vulnerable people from potential “predators”.

Ms Badenoch, who is also the Business and Trade Secretary, announced in the Commons that certificates issued by Spain, New Zealand and some Australian, American and Canadian states would no longer be recognised because of concerns over “inadvertently allowing self-ID” in Britain.

In the UK, those wanting to legally switch genders cannot do so by saying they identify as a different gender or as non-binary.

Instead, someone can apply for a GRC if they are 18 or over, have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria in the UK, have been living in their affirmed gender for at least two years, and intend to live in this gender for the rest of their life.

Ms Badenoch told the committee that “predators have started exploiting the loopholes” when it came to entering single sex areas, such as toilets and changing rooms.

She told MPs: “It is the behaviour of people who are choosing to exploit rights given to transgender people, because the definition is very loose, that we are now having to look at what we can do in order to protect women and children who are the most vulnerable in those single-sex spaces.

“I have to be clear that I’m not saying that transgender people are predators, but there are more people who are predators than there are people who are trans.

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch said the Government was having to tighten protections around single sex spaces (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We need to think very carefully about how we draft legislation in order to protect all the people, whether it is transgender people, women and children, those who need single sex spaces.”

Ms Badenoch told the committee she was looking at the legal definition of biological sex and “would like to” eventually update legislation.

It comes after the Equality and Human Rights Commission recommended to the UK Government that the definition of sex in the Equality Act be clarified.

“Many of the battles that are being fought, like in Scotland and so on, I think would go away if we made this a lot clearer,” she said.

“But parliamentary time, or even a parliamentary majority — none of that has been tested. At the moment, we’re still in the policy formation phase.”

Later in the session, Ms Badenoch, who spoke about having received abuse and being labelled a “transphobe” for publicly discussing gender policy, was involved in a row with a Labour MP on the committee.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Kemi Badenoch accused Labour MP Kate Osborne of ‘lying’ about her previous remarks on gender (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Jarrow MP Kate Osborne said the minister had previously used “inflammatory language that likens children and young people coming out as trans to the spread of a disease”.

But in a tense exchange Ms Badenoch said: “I have never said that, that is a lie.

“That is a lie and I think you should withdraw that statement. You are lying.”

Ms Osborne said she was “not lying”, but Ms Badenoch shot back: “You are lying.

“I have never used the word ‘disease’ and this is exactly what I am talking about — you are making statements at a select committee that are untrue.”

Conservative committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes interrupted to say: “Can I just remind the minister that that is unparliamentary language to use?”

Ms Badenoch replied: “What she said is not true. We have to use facts in this room, we can’t just make stuff up.”

She demanded to know when she had used the “disease” description but Ms Osborne said: “I’m not here to answer your questions.”

During the hearing, Ms Badenoch also suggested TikTok influencers and peer pressure were fuelling demand for gender services.

She said Government plans would “hopefully clear the pipeline” so only those who are deemed to need care get it “rather than everybody who is being led, whether by TikTok, peer pressure or very, very bad advice from people who should know better”.