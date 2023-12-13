NHS ‘taking time to transform’ gender services amid accusation of foot-dragging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS ‘taking time to transform’ gender services amid accusation of foot-dragging

By Press Association
The Government has been accused of dragging its feet on sorting new gender identity services in the NHS (Victoria Jones/PA)
NHS England is taking time to “transform” gender services for children and young people, the Health Secretary has said as the Government was accused of dragging its feet on the issue.

It emerged in October that the opening of new regional gender identity clinics in England had been delayed as the “complex” set-up of the new service continues.

After an initial aim for clinics to be up and running by spring 2023, this was changed to autumn earlier this year and has now been pushed to April 2024.

Dr Caroline Johnson, Conservative MP and member of the Health and Social Care Committee, asked about the development of new services.

She said: “The Government seems to be really dragging its feet on managing and dealing with this, why is that?”

Appearing before the committee on Wednesday afternoon, Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said there is a need to “get this right”.

She said: “I appreciate there is a great deal of pressure for speed on this but it is important we get this right.

“NHS England are taking time to transform the services available to children and young people and I’m very, very grateful to all of the clinicians and other professionals involved in this because it is difficult, I fully accept that.”

She said NHS England is “very much looking to launch this (service) to help ensure that those children who need these services are getting them and getting them from the right experts in the right environment to help them with some of the issues that they’re facing”.

Sir Chris Wormald, permanent secretary at the Department of Health, rejected the accusation of foot-dragging, saying the NHS is establishing a “completely new service”, which is a “very technically difficult thing to do”.

He said: “We are updated regularly by the NHS on their progress. This is a very technically difficult thing to do. It is establishing a new service, completely new service in a whole set of new institutions for this service.

“And they are pressing ahead but they are very conscious that the consequences of getting it wrong are very high indeed. So I don’t think it’s foot-dragging. I think they are properly assessing the complexity and the risk while pushing forward on the new service in the way that you describe.”

The regional clinics will replace the current London-based Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) clinic, which is now slated for closure by the end of March next year.

An independent review, led by Dr Hilary Cass, was commissioned in September 2020 amid the rise in demand, long waiting times for assessments and “significant external scrutiny” around the approach and capacity of the capital’s clinic and it was announced in July 2022 that it would be shutting down.

NHS England previously stated the new regional services must be ready to take on patients before the Gids service at the Tavistock and Portman Trust is closed, in order to ensure there is no gap in the provision of care.

The new service will be made up of the southern hub – a partnership between Great Ormond Street Hospital, Evelina London Children’s Hospital and South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust – and the northern hub – a partnership between Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital.

A spokesperson for the southern hub previously said they hoped to be fully open by the start of April and that they are working with colleagues on the safe handover of current patients.