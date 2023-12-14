Scottish Government will take ‘progressive’ approach on strikes – Neil Gray

The Scottish Government says it will take a “progressive approach” to industrial relations, ahead of a Holyrood debate on the UK Government’s law on strikes.

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray will set out SNP ministers’ opposition to the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act.

The first regulations of the new law, which the UK Government says will reduce the impact of strikes, came into effect earlier this month.

Mr Gray said the law encroached on devolved areas and his government would take a different approach in Scotland.

Speaking ahead of a Scottish Parliament debate on Thursday, Mr Gray said: “It is the Scottish Government’s long-standing position that a progressive approach to industrial relations along with stronger – not weaker – protections for workers is at the heart of a fairer society and prosperous economy.

“The UK Government’s Minimum Service Levels Act is unwanted, ineffective and fails to respect devolution.

“We will continue to promote a Scottish approach which recognises that while disputes will occur, they are best resolved in an atmosphere of goodwill.

“We have no intention of asking employers to issue work notices.”

He continued: “Our motion sends a strong signal that in Scotland we do things differently.

“We are intent on building a prosperous, fair economy based on dialogue, not dispute, and collaboration, not confrontation.”