Consultation opens on post-16 qualification to replace A-levels and T-levels

A consultation on how to develop the Government’s new post-16 qualification – the Advanced British Standard – has been launched.

Parents, teachers, students and employers are being invited to share their views on the design of the new baccalaureate-style qualification which will eventually replace A-levels and T-levels.

It comes after the Prime Minister announced that students in England will typically study five subjects rather than three under the major reforms.

Under the shake-up – which is expected to take a decade to fulfil – 16 to 19-year-olds would take a larger number of subjects at both “major” and “minor” level.

The consultation on the Advanced British Standard (ABS) – which was announced at the Conservative Party conference in October – has been launched ahead of the Christmas break.

But more detailed plans and proposals for delivery are expected to be set out in a White Paper next year, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

In October, Rishi Sunak said the ABS would bring together A-levels and T-levels – the Government’s flagship technical qualification introduced in 2020 – into a single qualification.

All pupils would study some form of English and mathematics until the age of 18, he said.

Once fully rolled out, the ABS would replace A-levels and T-levels, No 10 said.

Speaking as the consultation opened on Thursday, Mr Sunak said: “Today’s announcement brings us one step closer to introducing the new Advanced British Standard, which will put academic and technical education on an equal footing, ensure our education system is fit for the future and give all young people the skills they need to fulfil their potential.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I encourage everyone to have their say on the development of the Advanced British Standard and help us get these transformational reforms right for business, right for education and, most importantly, right for young people.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We currently have a severe and deepening funding and teacher shortage crisis in education, and the Government is preoccupied with introducing a new qualification which would take a decade to develop and will probably not happen at all.

“It is difficult to imagine a more pointless waste of energy and time.”

He added: “This is truly a form of headless chicken policymaking.”