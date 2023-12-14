‘Not long to wait’ for transgender guidance for schools, Hinds says

Schools will not have “long now to wait” for draft guidance on transgender issues but a minister refused to say whether it would be out before the Christmas break.

The long-awaited guidance for schools in England had previously been planned for the summer but schools minister Damian Hinds said it was important to take time on the issue.

“It is a complicated subject. It’s a delicate subject, a sensitive subject,” he said.

“It’s really, really important to get it right.”

He told Times Radio: “What we’re going to be doing, just to manage expectations, this is consulting on a draft of the guidance because a lot of people will want to comment on that and feed into it.”

Pressed on whether the draft guidance would be produced before schools break up for Christmas he said: “You are not going to have long now to wait.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said recently that the document would ‘hopefully’ be out before Christmas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Last week Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said the document would “hopefully” be out before Christmas.

But there would then be a long consultation on the “gender-questioning” guidance to ensure all views are heard.