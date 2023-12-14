Decision time approaching for DUP on Stormont return – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Decision time approaching for DUP on Stormont return – Donaldson

By Press Association
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he believes the time is approaching for a decision over negotiations with the Government on post-Brexit trade arrangements (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he believes the time is approaching for a decision over negotiations with the Government on post-Brexit trade arrangements (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he believes the time is approaching for a decision over negotiations with the Government on post-Brexit trade arrangements.

Sir Jeffrey would not comment on whether a deal can be achieved before Christmas which would restore powersharing at Stormont, but insisted he is not planning for failure.

Talks between the Northern Ireland parties and the Government over a £2.5 billion package to stabilise finances in the region are to continue, with the next plenary session expected on Monday.

The Government has offered a lump sum to settle outstanding public sector pay demands and a new fiscal floor for Northern Ireland, but it is dependent on a restored powersharing administration in Belfast.

The Stormont Assembly and Executive have been effectively collapsed for almost two years amid DUP protest action over unionist concerns around post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland require the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share power.

Sir Jeffrey told the BBC that separate negotiations between the DUP and the Government over Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market are also continuing.

Cabinet reshuffle
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has been hosting talks with Northern Ireland parties at Hillsborough Castle (James Manning/PA)

He said: “We are engaging with the Government, I think we’ve made significant progress there over the last few weeks.

“In terms of where that process is, there are still some issues we are engaged with the Government on, but undoubtedly we are approaching the time when we will be able to examine where we have got to, the progress that has been made and perhaps come to some decisions.

“But as to the timescale on that, that depends on a number of things, that process is not yet completed.

“Very often it is the final stages of a negotiation that can be the most challenging and there are still matters that need to be finalised.”

Sir Jeffrey added: “I continue to keep my party officers fully informed of what is happening in this process and obviously they will have a major say whenever the moment comes for a decision to be taken.

“The DUP has made its position clear – and that position is shared right across the party – that we want to see the political institutions restored on a sustainable basis.

“That means we have got to not only deal with the issues related to the Northern Ireland Protocol, to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market, but also we have got to restore the cross-community consensus which ensures powersharing can work.”

Sir Jeffrey insisted there is no timescale for the process, but added: “I haven’t come this far to plan for failure, I am planning to get the outcome that we need, to see Northern Ireland on a sustainable footing.

“We are not yet at the end of the process, the negotiations continue.

“Of course I want an outcome as soon as possible but I want it to be the right outcome because we don’t want to be in this position in six months or a year’s time.”

Ben Dunne funeral
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said it is decision time for the DUP and the UK Government (Niall Carson/PA)

Speaking on Wednesday, Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said it is decision time for both the DUP and the Government.

She said: “We’re now at a decision-making point for the Treasury in terms of money and for the DUP in terms of powersharing.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Government stands ready to legislate to “protect” Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market.

He said such a move would sit alongside a deal to restore the Northern Ireland Executive.