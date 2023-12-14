Measures to double council tax on second homes passed at Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Measures to double council tax on second homes passed at Holyrood

By Press Association
Local authorities will from April be able to double council tax for second homes (PA)
Local authorities will from April be able to double council tax for second homes (PA)

Councils will have the power to double council tax on second homes after new regulations were agreed in Holyrood.

The measures, which the Government says aim to “prioritise housing for living in” will bring second homes in line with council tax policy on long-term empty homes.

Local authority chiefs in Perth and Kinross have already approved plans in principle to increase the tax by 100% when the measures are introduced in April.

It is thought the council will generate around £2 million in 2024-25 as a result.

The region has 1,160 second homes, while Scotland had 24,287 at the end of September 2022, according to the most recent figures.

Homes
The Government says the legislation aims to ‘prioritise housing for living in’ (PA)

Second homes are currently subject to a default 50% discount on council tax.

However, councils can vary charges, with the majority already setting the full rate for second homeowners.

Protections have been put in place for owners of new properties that have previously been empty for more than 12 months.

They been given a six-month grace period, with the potential for an extension, to “incentivise” homebuyers who need to complete renovations.

A home is classed as secondary if it is not used as a primary residence but is occupied for at least 25 days in a year.

Local government leaders at Cosla previously backed the plans, which were a commitment in First Minister Humza Yousaf’s Programme for Government.

Public finance minister Tom Arthur welcomed the passing of the “important legislation”.

He said: “These changes to council tax were a commitment made in our Programme for Government and aim to make sure the tax system works as an incentive to prioritise homes for living in.

“A majority of those who responded to our consultation earlier this year supported councils being able to charge a council tax premium on top of regular rates for second homes.

“By protecting those renovating an empty home from paying the empty home premium, we are incentivising new ownership and giving them time to organise and undertake the work necessary to bring it back into use.”

Cosla’s resource spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said: “I am delighted that this very important legislation has now been given parliamentary approval.

“Cosla very much welcomes the ability for councils to take the decision to increase the premium on second homes in their areas.

“This supports our long-standing position that councillors who are closest to their communities should be empowered to take the decisions about what best works in their local communities.”