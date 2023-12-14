Sunak ‘open to improvements’ on Rwanda Bill amid Tory dissent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘open to improvements’ on Rwanda Bill amid Tory dissent

By Press Association
The Prime Minister has indicated he would be open to altering his Rwanda legislation (PA)
The Prime Minister has indicated he would be open to altering his Rwanda legislation (PA)

Rishi Sunak indicated he would be open to altering his Rwanda Bill so long as any change can be legally defended, in a bid to quell dissent among Tory MPs over the legislation.

The Prime Minister won a crunch vote with a 44-strong majority in the Commons on his emergency draft law aimed at reviving the policy to deport some asylum seekers to Kigali.

But he faces further opposition from hardliners on the Conservative right, who want the Bill strengthened, as well as more moderate wings of his party when it returns to the House next year.

Speaking to broadcasters before a visit to a school in Finchley, north London, on Thursday, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve been very consistently clear, as have all ministers, if there are ways that the legislation can be improved, to be made even more effective — with a respectable legal argument and maintaining the participation of the Rwandans in the scheme — of course we would be open to that, who wouldn’t be?”

Mr Sunak has refused to say how soon flights to Kigali will take off if he gets the legislation through the Commons and Lords, where it is also expected to face heavy scrutiny.

“I’m keen to crack on with it,” is all he would say when asked about timings in an interview with The Spectator.

Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill
Mr Sunak won a crunch Commons vote on the Bill on Tuesday (PA)

Right-wing Tory factions including the European Research Group (ERG) have threatened to vote down the Safety of Rwanda Bill unless it is hardened, including by denying asylum seekers individual appeals.

But this could risk losing the backing of more centrist Tories, who are keen to protect the legislation against breaches of international law.

In a bid to pre-empt rebellion, Mr Sunak told the Spectator magazine that Rwanda will not take deportees who have no legal recourse to Strasbourg.

“What the country wants is a practical government that is making a difference to their lives and changing things for the better, not a debating society,” he said.

“People are frustrated that the pace of change is not fast enough. I get that. I am working night and day, tirelessly, to keep making a difference.”

Cabinet meeting
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk suggested the Government will not cede to right-wingers by toughening up the Rwanda Bill (Yui Mok/PA)

On Wednesday, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk suggested the Government will not cave to pressure from the right of the Tory Party by watering down the Bill’s commitment to international obligations.

The legislation seeks to enable Parliament to deem Rwanda “safe” generally but makes limited allowances for personal claims against being sent to the east African nation under a clause disliked by Conservative hardliners.

Mr Sunak has tried to find a middle ground with the Bill, which is designed to prevent migrants who arrive in Britain via unauthorised routes from challenging deportation, after the Supreme Court ruled the flagship policy unlawful.

It allows ministers to disapply the Human Rights Act, but does not go as far as overriding the European Convention on Human Rights, which MPs on the Conservative right have argued is necessary to get the grounded £290 million scheme running.