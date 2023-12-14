Scotland ready to help Palestinian refugees in same way as Ukrainians – minister

Scotland is ready to help any refugees who arrive from the Gaza Strip in the same way it has supported Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country, a minister has said.

Migration and refugees minister Emma Roddick said much can be learned from the positive response to Ukrainians arriving in Scotland.

Scottish ministers have urged the UK Government to set up a resettlement scheme for those who wish to leave Gaza as a result of the ongoing war, particularly vulnerable families and people with links to Scotland.

People displaced within the Palestinian enclave are not technically considered refugees until they cross an international border.

Gaza is being bombarded in Israel’s war against Hamas (Hatem Ali/AP)

At a meeting of Holyrood’s External Affairs Committee on Thursday, Ms Roddick spoke about the Scottish Government’s programme of housing Ukrainians, saying steady progress is being made in finding long-term accommodation for them.

Asked about what can be learned from the experience of Ukrainian refugees, she hailed the “positive response” from communities in supporting families who arrived north of the border.

Around 25,000 Ukrainians have arrived with a Scottish sponsor since the war with Russia began.

Ms Roddick said it is “frustrating” that powers over migration are reserved to Westminster.

She added: “The First Minister’s been very clear that Scotland stands ready now.

“If the UK Government made moves to open up a resettlement scheme for people that need to leave Gaza and seek safety, we’ve been very clear that Scotland will do its part and take in refugees and support them in the same way that we did with Ukrainians.

“Likewise for other situations, we’ve also been clear that we would use the Scottish NHS to support injured and sick children in Gaza.”