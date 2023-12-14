Scotland ready to help Palestinian refugees in same way as Ukrainians – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland ready to help Palestinian refugees in same way as Ukrainians – minister

By Press Association
Many Palestinians have been internally displaced in Gaza (Mohammed Dahman/AP)
Scotland is ready to help any refugees who arrive from the Gaza Strip in the same way it has supported Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country, a minister has said.

Migration and refugees minister Emma Roddick said much can be learned from the positive response to Ukrainians arriving in Scotland.

Scottish ministers have urged the UK Government to set up a resettlement scheme for those who wish to leave Gaza as a result of the ongoing war, particularly vulnerable families and people with links to Scotland.

People displaced within the Palestinian enclave are not technically considered refugees until they cross an international border.

Israel Palestinians
Gaza is being bombarded in Israel’s war against Hamas (Hatem Ali/AP)

At a meeting of Holyrood’s External Affairs Committee on Thursday, Ms Roddick spoke about the Scottish Government’s programme of housing Ukrainians, saying steady progress is being made in finding long-term accommodation for them.

Asked about what can be learned from the experience of Ukrainian refugees, she hailed the “positive response” from communities in supporting families who arrived north of the border.

Around 25,000 Ukrainians have arrived with a Scottish sponsor since the war with Russia began.

Ms Roddick said it is “frustrating” that powers over migration are reserved to Westminster.

She added: “The First Minister’s been very clear that Scotland stands ready now.

“If the UK Government made moves to open up a resettlement scheme for people that need to leave Gaza and seek safety, we’ve been very clear that Scotland will do its part and take in refugees and support them in the same way that we did with Ukrainians.

“Likewise for other situations, we’ve also been clear that we would use the Scottish NHS to support injured and sick children in Gaza.”