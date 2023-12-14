Yousaf urged to ‘save Scottish hospitality’ with business rates relief in Budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf urged to ‘save Scottish hospitality’ with business rates relief in Budget

By Press Association
The Scottish Government has been urged to introduce business rates relief for hospitality firms (PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has been urged to save Scotland’s hospitality sector by matching the UK Government’s commitment on business rates relief in next week’s Budget.

More than 400 businesses and workers have signed the Scottish Hospitality Group’s open letter to Mr Yousaf, declaring an “SOS” alert for the industry.

The Save Scottish Hospitality campaign warns the sector faces a “crisis”, with many venues likely to “disappear forever” without support.

Ahead of the Scottish Budget on Tuesday, the group said it wants to see an emergency 75% business rates relief introduced to ease the pressure facing the sector.

The letter has been sent to First Minister Humza Yousaf (Pete Summers/PA)

The UK Government recently extended its 75% business rates discount for retail, hospitality and leisure firms in England until 2025.

The Scottish Hospitality Group has urged ministers to match the Westminster pledge for hospitality businesses in the new year and give the sector a “fairer deal”.

Its letter to Mr Yousaf said: “Scottish hospitality is fighting for survival. The hospitality sector was the hardest hit of any Scottish industry by the Covid-19 pandemic and our businesses still face the legacy of challenges created by the pandemic.

“We can’t go on like this. Scotland’s hospitality is now at a crossroads. We can either be supported to survive and flourish, or suffer further decline. Our venues, our livelihoods, and our jobs – which support the communities we serve – are on the line.”

Stephen Montgomery, director of the Scottish Hospitality Group, said: “This letter is an urgent plea from hospitality owners and workers from the length and breadth of Scotland. The First Minister must listen to those on the front line of our hospitality sector and deliver support to save our hospitality sector before many of the venues we love disappear forever.

“We need to back our hospitality industry to survive and thrive, and a fairer deal on business rates would be one step the Government can take in the Budget to give our hospitality industry a fighting chance.

“If it can be done for hospitality businesses in England, then it can be done for Scottish hospitality too.”

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.