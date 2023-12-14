Sunak: I want to create a world-class education system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak: I want to create a world-class education system

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to pupils in a year one maths class during a visit to the Wren Academy school in Finchley, north London (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to pupils in a year one maths class during a visit to the Wren Academy school in Finchley, north London (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

Rishi Sunak said he wanted to create a “world-class” education system as the Government launched a consultation on a new post-16 qualification – the Advanced British Standard – that would see all pupils study some maths to age 18.

The Prime Minister visited Wren Academy in the north London suburb of Finchley on Thursday, as he stressed the benefits of children studying mathematics for longer.

Mr Sunak, whose maths-to-18 plan is a personal passion project, visited a year one class to help pupils with their arithmetic.

Rishi Sunak visit to Wren Academy
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to pupils in a year 10 art class during a visit to the Wren Academy school in Finchley, north London (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

After a week that saw Tory whips frantically counting the number of would-be rebels in the Commons, the Prime Minister had an easier time helping the pupils with their sums.

He was not allowed to let his mind drift too far from Westminster, however.

Visiting an art class later with local MP Mike Freer, the Prime Minister was shown one art student’s “cabinet of curiosities” project.

Asked by one of the pupils if he knew what that was, the Finchley and Golders Green MP quipped: “You work in one.”

Parents, teachers, pupils and employers are being invited to share their views on the design of the new baccalaureate-style qualification which will eventually replace A-levels and T-levels.

It comes after the Mr Sunak announced students in England will typically study five subjects rather than three under the major reforms.

Rishi Sunak visit to Wren Academy
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak laughs alongside Mike Freer MP during a visit to the Wren Academy in north London (Richard Pohle/The Times)

Under the shake-up – which is expected to take a decade to establish – 16 to 19-year-olds would take a larger number of subjects at both “major” and “minor” level.

The consultation on the Advanced British Standard (ABS) – which was announced at the Conservative Party conference in October – has been launched ahead of the Christmas break.

But more detailed plans and proposals for delivery are expected to be set out in a White Paper next year, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

Mr Sunak said the new qualification would bring together “technical and academic education, increases the amount of time children get in the classroom with great teachers and everybody studies some maths and English – not A-level – up to 18 like every other country”.

“We have got to make sure our education system is world class and our children are being prepared for the jobs of the future.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We currently have a severe and deepening funding and teacher shortage crisis in education, and the Government is preoccupied with introducing a new qualification which would take a decade to develop and will probably not happen at all.

“It is difficult to imagine a more pointless waste of energy and time.”

He added: “This is truly a form of headless chicken policymaking.”