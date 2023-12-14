Scots urged to consider if condition is emergency before going to A&E

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scots urged to consider if condition is emergency before going to A&E

By Press Association
Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited an A&E unit to see how staff are preparing for the increase in pressure over the winter (PA)
Health Secretary Michael Matheson visited an A&E unit to see how staff are preparing for the increase in pressure over the winter (PA)

Scotland’s Health Secretary has asked people to consider if their condition is an emergency before going to A&E over the festive period in a bid to ease expected pressures.

Emergency departments in Scotland have been struggling with waiting times targets in recent years, with pressures particularly pronounced in late December and early January.

Speaking during a visit to the A&E unit at St John’s Hospital in Livingston, Michael Matheson said: “I was pleased to meet frontline A&E staff at St John’s Hospital today to see first-hand how they are preparing for winter and to hear about the challenges they are facing as pressure intensifies.

“To help relieve pressure on services this festive period, I want to remind the public to consider whether their condition is an emergency before going to A&E.

Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson hailed the ‘highly skilled and committed’ NHS workforce (PA)

“Local GPs and pharmacies can be contacted during the day for non-critical care, NHS 24 is also available on 111 for non-emergencies.

“Our winter plan is supporting boards maximise capacity to meet demand and our £12 million expansion of Hospital at Home is already helping more people receive care at home, or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate, which is relieving pressure on the front door of our A&Es.

“Our highly skilled and committed workforce are the cornerstone of our response every winter and I am extremely grateful for their continued hard work and dedication in the face of sustained pressure.

“Their efforts will be vital in ensuring we deliver high quality care for the public this winter.”

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 95% of all patients attending A&E are seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred within four hours.

The last time the target was hit was during the early months of the pandemic, when attendances had dropped substantially.

The most recent statistics, published on Tuesday, show 65.1% of A&E patients in the week to December 3 were seen within that period, while 1,233 people waited more than 12 hours.