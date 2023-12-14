Bank of England keeps interest rates at 15-year high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank of England keeps interest rates at 15-year high

By Press Association
The Bank of England’s Monetary Police Committee has held interest rates at 5.25% for the third time in a row (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England's Monetary Police Committee has held interest rates at 5.25% for the third time in a row (Yui Mok/PA)

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 5.25% for the third time in a row and indicated that cuts are unlikely in the coming months.

Governor Andrew Bailey stressed there is “still some way to go” in policymakers’ efforts to get inflation down.

On Thursday, the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted in favour of keeping the rate steady at its current level, which is a 15-year-high.

Six members of the nine-strong committee were in favour of maintaining the rate at 5.25%, while three called for an increase to 5.5%.

The interest rate – which helps dictate mortgage rates from banks – had been set at 5.25% in previous meetings in September and November, following 14 consecutive increases.

It came after interest rates were 5.25% in previous meeting in September and November, after the group of rate setters had hiked the rate – which helps dictate mortgage rates set by banks – for 14 previous consecutive meetings.

The cost of borrowing was increased in a bid to grapple soaring inflation, which peaked at 11.1% last year, in order to bring it closer to the Bank’s 2% target rate.

Financial markets have increasingly priced in substantial rate cuts next year after recent economic data pointed towards slower wage increases and pressure on economic growth.

This week, the Office for National Statistics revealed that regular earnings, excluding bonuses, rose by 7.3% in the three months to October, down from 7.8% in the previous three months.

Meanwhile, it also reported that UK gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.3% in October.

On Thursday morning, the markets indicated that they expect the UK’s interest rate to drop to 4% by the end of next year.

However, in its latest report, the Bank’s MPC appeared cautious over the potential for cuts soon.

“The committee continues to judge that monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time,” it said.

“Further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bailey also signalled that policy will need to remain stable to weigh further on inflation.

British Chambers of Commerce conference
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there is ‘still some way to go’ in getting inflation down (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We’ve come a long way this year, and successive rate increases have helped bring inflation down from over 10% in January to 4.6% in October, but there is still some way to go,” he said.

“We’ll continue to watch the data closely, and take the decisions necessary to get inflation all the way back to 2%.”

The committee said there is still pressure from services inflation, which is expected to temporarily increase next month and will need to abate in order to help reach the inflation target.

Bank staff also said the economy is expected to remain “broadly flat” in the final quarter of 2023, after GDP was also flat in the third quarter, meaning the UK would narrowly avoid a technical recession – two consecutive quarter of decline.

It said economic growth is also likely to be broadly flat in the “coming quarters” as higher borrowing costs put pressure on consumer spending.