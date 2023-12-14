Almost 400,000 penalties issued in England for children missing school last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost 400,000 penalties issued in England for children missing school last year

By Press Association
Almost 90% of penalty notices were issued for unauthorised holidays (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Almost 400,000 penalty notices were issued to parents in England last year for failing to ensure their child attends school, much higher than pre-pandemic levels, latest figures have shown.

The Department for Education (DfE) statistics showed 356,181 of the 398,796 fines (89.3%) were for unauthorised holidays, as families looked to book cheaper vacations outside school term times.

That unauthorised holiday figure has more than trebled since 2016-17, when 115,652 such fines were imposed.

Just 1,000 penalties were issued for lateness in 2022-23, with the remainder being imposed for other reasons, the DfE said.

The figures for 2018-19 showed 333,338 unauthorised absence penalties were issued to parents – the last statistics collected before Covid struck – meaning the 2022-23 figure has risen by a fifth since then.

No figures were collated the following year and pandemic disruption greatly reduced the number of fines issued until this year.

The use of penalty notices by local authorities varied across England, the DfE said, with three local authorities issuing none, while four local authorities issued more than 10,000 penalty notices each.

The statistics showed 28 out of 152 English local authorities (18%) accounted for more than half of all penalty notices issued.

The £60 unauthorised absence fines were one tool to be used to encourage higher attendance, with families who have children frequently missing school given support.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We know that regular school attendance is vital for a child’s education, wellbeing and future life chances.

“Parents have a duty to make sure their child regularly attends school, and holidays should be around school breaks to avoid taking children out of school during term time.”

“Our guidance is based on a support-first ethos, however we support schools and local authorities to use punitive measures such as fines where it is deemed appropriate.”

A headteachers’ union called the fines “ineffective”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “Fines have always been too blunt an instrument when it comes to tackling persistent absenteeism.

“The use of fines is controversial, and it is becoming clear that they are ineffective in addressing overall absence.

“Unless more is done to find out the reasons behind continual periods of absence and tackle the root causes behind persistent absenteeism, including support for vulnerable families and for children and young people’s mental health, fining families is unlikely to solve the issue.”