What does the latest Bank of England base rate decision mean for households?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

What does the latest Bank of England base rate decision mean for households?

By Press Association
The Bank of England has held interest rates at 5.25% for the third time in a row (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Bank of England has held interest rates at 5.25% for the third time in a row (Joe Giddens/PA)

Interest rates have held steady following the Bank of England’s latest base rate decision. Here is a look at what it means for households:

– What has happened?

The base rate has been held for the third time in a row, at 5.25%, following 14 consecutive hikes.

UK Interest rates
(PA Graphics)

– What could this mean for mortgage borrowers?

With rates at a standstill, homeowners on tracker mortgages, who have already seen a series of increases to their payments, will not see their costs jump.

But the mortgage pain for households does not stop. Many mortgage holders who are coming off fixed-rate deals in the coming months are likely to be refinancing on significantly higher rates than they have been used to.

According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, since the start of December 2021, the average two-year fixed rate has risen from 2.34% to 6.04% by the start of this month, and the average five-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market has jumped from 2.64% to 5.65%.

– What about savers?

Since the start of December 2021, the average easy access savings rate has jumped from 0.20% to 3.18% by the start of this month and the average easy access Isa rate has risen from 0.26% to 3.31%, according to Moneyfacts’ data.

With rates holding steady, and cuts expected at some point further out on the horizon, savers are being urged to grab the top deals while they can.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest said: “The ‘winners’ for now in this still high interest rate environment are savers.”

She added: “Now is the time to act, however, if savers don’t want to miss out on the top rates before they disappear. While fixed-rate deals of 6%-plus became a feature in the summer months, these offers have already disappeared and with rate cuts expected next year, savings rates are likely to ease further from here.

“Savers with money sitting idle in accounts offering dismal returns should nab a top fixed-rate deal while they still can.”

– What could the latest decision mean for the wider housing market?

Estate agents are hoping that it will bring a confidence boost to a market which has been sluggish in recent months.

Frances McDonald, director of research at estate agent Savills, said: “The Bank of England’s decision to hold Bank base rate at 5.25% is likely to bring more confidence to the UK housing market.

“Over the past year, higher mortgage rates have led to price sensitivity and lower levels of transactions, and a market which had been dominated by cash and equity rich buyers.”

– Could we start seeing rate cuts soon?

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) appears cautious over the potential for cuts soon, saying it continues to judge that monetary policy is likely to need to be restrictive for an extended period of time.

Its latest report also said that further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures.

Ms McDonald said: “Although it looks as if interest rates have peaked, the first cut still looks some way off. That means heightened affordability pressures are likely to result in further (but more modest) house price falls of 3% in the first half of 2024.

“Savills expects the market to bottom out mid-way through next year as mortgage rates start to ease more significantly in anticipation of a base rate cut later in the year.”

– Could the financial squeeze ease for households in 2024?

Haine said: “The cost-of-living and cost-of-borrowing crises forced households to drastically rein in their expenditure over the past 24 months – but with rate cut chatter growing louder by the day, there are hopes of better times ahead.

“Consumers should remain cautious though as they edge into the new year with the stuttering economy, softening jobs market and risk of recession red flags to be wary of.

“For now, household expenditure should remain conservative, with a priority placed on clearing expensive debts and building a robust emergency fund to weather any surprise financial storms in 2024.”